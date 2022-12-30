It's an impressive feat for Pickett, but the rookie's cool in the biggest moments isn't surprising to anyone in Pittsburgh's locker room. "He's always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game. "I don't think none of us are surprised by what he does from an intangible standpoint, and the proximity to him at Pitt really gave us that comfort."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO