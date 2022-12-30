Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
Cowboys at Commanders: 'Dumb' Rivera Getting Fired?
It's reasonable to think that Washington's Ron Rivera might be coaching for his job next week against the 12-4 Cowboys.
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Another Michigan Bowl Game Loss
Jim Harbaugh can't seem to figure out his team's bowl game woes. The Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines lost a College Football Playoff game for the second year in a row on Saturday. To make matters worse, Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games. In those bowl games, Michigan ...
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will have to channel any unrelated or outside emotion toward physicality on the football field when the two teams meet for a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday. But for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it's difficult to ignore his connections to the...
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier Gives Falcons Lead vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons have relied on their rushing attack throughout the season and saw the trend continue early in Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Following a 14-play field goal drive by the Cardinals to start the game, the Falcons offense went to work, piecing together a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that featured nine runs for 47 yards.
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa makes surprising admission about Jarrett Stidham
The San Francisco 49ers’ defense surprisingly struggled against Jarrett Stidham and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa made an unusual admission about why that might have been. Though the 49ers escaped with a 37-34 overtime win, Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns...
Yardbarker
Analyst implores Cowboys to look into Kyle Pitts trade
Although the Atlanta Falcons have fielded multiple calls for second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, the team is on record stating it has no plans to trade him. However, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher believes if Atlanta is at least hearing teams out, then Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should have Falcons general manager Tony Fontenot on speed dial.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett makes NFL history Sunday night
It's an impressive feat for Pickett, but the rookie's cool in the biggest moments isn't surprising to anyone in Pittsburgh's locker room. "He's always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game. "I don't think none of us are surprised by what he does from an intangible standpoint, and the proximity to him at Pitt really gave us that comfort."
Yardbarker
NBA Scout Believes The Rockets Could Compete For Championships If They Got James Harden And Drafted Victor Wembanyama
The Houston Rockets went from title contenders to bottom-feeders in an instant but to their credit, they have done a great job of assembling a talented young core in that time. They have got the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. within their ranks and they might be getting the most talented youngster of them all next year.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields torches Detroit Lions with electric first-quarter rushing performance
Justin Fields is off to a strong start for the Chicago Bears (3-12) as they are on the road versus the Detroit Lions (7-8). The Lions are fighting for an NFC Wild Card spot in the playoffs, but Fields is trying to spoil those hopes on Sunday. In the first...
Why Bears kept playing Fields in blowout loss vs. Lions
DETROIT -- When Jamaal Williams plunged into the end zone early in the third quarter Sunday, the Bears' Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions was effectively over. The Lions led 31-10 at that point and were mauling the Bears on both sides of the ball. It would have made...
