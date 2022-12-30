ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien County, IA

bigcountry1077.com

Area Boards of Supervisors Hold Annual Organizational Session

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The first business day of the new year is a busy one for many groups including county government bodies as they hold their annual organizational meeting. The first step for the Board of Supervisors in each county is to name a chairperson for the coming. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Goodlow Appointed to Role of Dickinson County Attorney

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A new leader has formally been named to fill a vacancy in the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office. Assistant County Attorney Steve Goodlow was formally appointed to the top spot Tuesday morning after serving in an interim position for the last several weeks. The opening...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Spencer Mayor Reflects on 2022

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars is reflecting on the year just passed. He tells KICD News the city’s most significant move in 2022 might be the purchase of 44 acres at the North Y. Bomgaars says the 25th street sewer project is similarly important for...
SPENCER, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Seasons Center Looking to Expand Family Support With Grant

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Seasons Center in Spencer recently announced they were awarded a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Seasons Grants Project Administrator Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm shared their goals for the funding. She says this project is an extension of a similar program in their...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman

Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LYON COUNTY, IA
97X

Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice

A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
DAVENPORT, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Clay County Supervisors Approve Jail Surveillance Updates

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors have approved contracts to bring some needed updates to the surveillance system in the jail. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling and Jail Administrator Luke Christensen brought the request before Supervisors as their systems were over 10 years old and becoming outdated.
SPENCER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable

Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County

Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KEYC

Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow

A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
WQAD

Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kciiradio.com

Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder

At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids

A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

