Read full article on original website
Related
No towing recommended in Monona County
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
bigcountry1077.com
Area Boards of Supervisors Hold Annual Organizational Session
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The first business day of the new year is a busy one for many groups including county government bodies as they hold their annual organizational meeting. The first step for the Board of Supervisors in each county is to name a chairperson for the coming. Clay...
bigcountry1077.com
Goodlow Appointed to Role of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A new leader has formally been named to fill a vacancy in the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office. Assistant County Attorney Steve Goodlow was formally appointed to the top spot Tuesday morning after serving in an interim position for the last several weeks. The opening...
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Mayor Reflects on 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars is reflecting on the year just passed. He tells KICD News the city’s most significant move in 2022 might be the purchase of 44 acres at the North Y. Bomgaars says the 25th street sewer project is similarly important for...
bigcountry1077.com
Seasons Center Looking to Expand Family Support With Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Seasons Center in Spencer recently announced they were awarded a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Seasons Grants Project Administrator Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm shared their goals for the funding. She says this project is an extension of a similar program in their...
kicdam.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Supervisors Approve Jail Surveillance Updates
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors have approved contracts to bring some needed updates to the surveillance system in the jail. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling and Jail Administrator Luke Christensen brought the request before Supervisors as their systems were over 10 years old and becoming outdated.
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
KWQC
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
Comments / 0