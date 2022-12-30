ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Daquana Thompson Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.

Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Police are offering a reward up to $2,000 for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH program.

