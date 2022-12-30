ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 6

Dark By Six
2d ago

It doesn't matter how much you make in California or NY, you won't be able to afford living there,that's why these two states have seen a massive exodus of people to other states.

Reply
2
Related
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy