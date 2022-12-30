Read full article on original website
Dark By Six
2d ago
It doesn't matter how much you make in California or NY, you won't be able to afford living there,that's why these two states have seen a massive exodus of people to other states.
Reply
2
Related
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
This Is The Biggest House In California
It has five swimming pools and a 50-car garage.
California Just Dodged a Devastating Tsunami
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County in Northern California causing destruction and at least two deaths. Experts warn it could have been worse.
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
architecturaldigest.com
Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million
Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Save More: Unplug These...
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
As home prices decline, Southern Californians who bought at the peak are nervous
Southern California home prices are falling, eroding equity homeowners could spend on renovations or emergencies. People who bought at the peak are particularly nervous.
Visitor hits $337,000 Jackpot at California Hotel & Casino
A regular visitor to Ninth Island bar hit a $337,000 jackpot at the California Hotel and Casino while playing Pai Gow Poker.
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Mega Millions: Here’s where the most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold
Nearly 20 states have never sold a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket - will that change Friday?
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
Comments / 6