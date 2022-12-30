Read full article on original website
How one company is energizing the growing EV charging industry
The electric vehicle market is growing — fast. EVs accounted for 5.6% of new cars sold in 2022, which is almost double the previous year’s market share. The trend is expected to only rise as battery-powered options become cheaper and battery technology improves. As the number of EVs...
How does copyright law affect the sale and distribution of NFTs? (rerun)
This episode originally aired Feb. 7, 2022. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are basically digital certificates of ownership, a virtual claim that an image, GIF or even a song belongs to you. And while some artists were initially happy to jump into this new space, others have been surprised or furious to find that people, not themselves, beat them to it.
“The Netflix Model” for antibiotics
Microbes are developing resistance to antibiotics, and the free market isn’t keeping up. Most big antibiotic producers have left the market, the rate of new antibiotic commercialization is painfully slow, and the pipeline for new antibiotics for high-priority pathogens is “insufficient,” according to the World Health Organization.
Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion
Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
Gen Z is the most pro-union generation
The U.S. economy has been through some rough times in the past couple of decades — the financial crisis and Great Recession, followed by years of slow-growth recovery, then the pandemic recession. Through all that time, labor unions — whose mission is to improve members’ wages and working conditions...
