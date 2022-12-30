Did you know that there is a somewhat hidden tiki bar (with the best cocktails) on the Disneyland Hotel grounds? I had heard that it was a fun experience so I made it a point to put it on our bucket list to try out! Upon arrival at our yearly trip to Disneyland we had a few hours to kill before bedtime. Since it was too cold for the pool and we were starving, a stop-off at Trader Sam’s Tiki Bar was in order. The Tiki Bar is located behind the pool at the Disneyland Hotel and we arrived around 7 pm.

