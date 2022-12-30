Read full article on original website
Woman leaves Christmas dinner after receiving cheap gifts in return for expensive ones
Christmas holidays are all about gathering together as a family and cherishing the love they have. A part of this is exchanging gifts. But some people tend to become demanding while receiving gifts and lay down stern conditions regarding what they want. This can negate the purpose of exchanging gifts and stress the person who is giving the gift.
a-z-animals.com
How Often To Water Your Peace Lily And Other Tips
To maintain your peace lily’s health and ability to flourish, it’s crucial to understand how to water it properly. It’s crucial to know how much water to feed your plant since overwatering or underwatering can cause a variety of issues. In general, the peace lily typically requires...
BHG
The Most Popular Houseplants of the Last 100 Years from the Better Homes & Gardens Archives
For practical purposes, plants could only cohabitate with us comfortably when window sizes increased and indoor heating systems improved. When that simpatico situation came together roughly a century ago, houseplants moved in for good. Over the decades, indoor plants have filled many niches. Some of the most popular photosynthesizing players remain the same today, but the way we display houseplants has evolved right along with our decor. We hit the BHG archives to spotlight some of the most iconic trends in houseplants over the last one hundred years.
One Green Planet
How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination
As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
housebeautiful.com
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
Gardening for You: Leaf mold is brown gold
Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
backyardboss.net
How Often to Water Your Asparagus Fern
Are you looking for a gorgeous, low-maintenance plant? An asparagus fern is perfect for new gardeners and experienced green thumbs alike. Despite their name, asparagus ferns aren’t true ferns: They belong to the lily family. Prized for their lush, fern-like foliage and ability to thrive in various conditions, these...
Domaine
How to Grow and Care for Rosemary Indoors and Outdoors
Fragrant, savory rosemary is one of our favorite herbs to use in the kitchen. This hardy Mediterranean native also makes a striking addition to your garden or houseplant collection. Here's everything you need to know to grow rosemary indoors or outdoors. Botanical Name: Salvia rosmarinus. Common Name: Rosemary. Plant Type:...
Shrub Pruning
Grumbling, mumbling, yanking, ripping. Outside. Late winter. Lots of debris to deal with afterward. An experienced gardener probably knows the scene already: winter pruning. So, if the job appears so unpleasant, why would I subject myself to it?. Winter pruning of shrubs easily becomes one of the most irritating tasks...
housebeautiful.com
How to make cut flowers last longer, according to gardening experts
Freshly cut flowers can brighten up any room and provide you with a sweet-smelling natural aroma. However, if not cared for properly, they will die and decay before reaching their full potential. 'Cut flowers look beautiful in the home, they’re great for adding extra colour and character into any room....
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Aldi fans are rushing to buy £5.99 ‘turbo mop’ that is said to give your floors their best clean ever
ALDI fans are scrambling to buy a £5.99 “turbo mop” that is said to give your floors the squeakiest clean ever. The spin mop originally cost £22.99 in the budget supermarket but was recently being flogged for £11.99. However, a special promotion has seen the...
Hanford Sentinel
It's time to prevent peach leaf curl | Master Gardener
Cold temperatures slow down many garden pest problems, but the season is also a key time for gardeners to take action to prevent certain pests from becoming problems next spring. One of the most important of these preventative practices is application of dormant treatments for peach leaf curl. It is particularly important where we live because of the abundance of commercial peach and nectarine orchards in our area.
Grow, preserve your holiday poinsettia plant
Q: Every year I receive a poinsettia for Christmas. I try to keep it growing into the next year, but I always end up tossing it out. Can you tell me how to keep poinsettias alive for next season?. A: Here are some instructions to keep your poinsettia looking beautiful...
I made beautiful NYE boxes for my kids – they only cost 20p each and they’ll keep them entertained for hours
A CRAFTY mum has shared the perfect New Year’s Eve boxes to keep your little ones entertained throughout the night - and they cost just 20p each. The thoughtful trinkets require only paper cups and a few sweets. Handing them out throughout the night is sure to keep your...
Creative Mother’s Day Celebration And Gift Ideas
On Sunday, May 9, 2021, millions of people will celebrate the special women in their lives, particularly the mothers, grandmothers and stepmothers who often tirelessly care for those they love. Created by Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century and designated an official United States holiday in 1914, Mother’s Day is a special day in […] The post Creative Mother’s Day Celebration And Gift Ideas appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Garden Help Desk: Should I start pruning my trees?
That depends on what kind of trees and shrubs you have. Mid to Late January is the time to prune shade trees if you need to. Shade trees don’t need to be pruned annually like fruit trees and we often do more harm than good with unneeded pruning. Good reasons to prune a shade tree include removing limbs that are diseased or dead, those that pose a danger- blocking visibility or if they are likely to fall on a home, car, etc. Do not remove more than 20% of canopy wood from shade trees if pruning is needed.
Keep holiday pests away from you and your guests
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year during the holidays, we welcome people from across the country into our houses for Christmas, Chanukah, and plenty of other occasions. But in some cases, people can bring unwanted guests inside — including pests that can cause serious damage to our homes and health. The National Pest Management Association […]
Wife's Take on the Reality of Eating at Her In-Laws' House Is So Relatable
Plenty of households are like this.
gardeningknowhow.com
Forcing Amaryllis Bulbs Indoors During Winter
Despite being an avid gardener, I have always struggled when it came to growing plants indoors. In my small home, I simply couldn’t find the ideal location to grow healthy houseplants. With only one south-facing window, most plants withered away quickly from a lack of light or improper watering. It wasn’t until I began to explore the idea of forcing flower bulbs that I had my first success with indoor plants. Since that time, my love of growing flower bulbs throughout winter has grown exponentially.
