Nina Emnace recorded a game-high 20 points to propel Trinity Hall, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 61-28 victory over Manalapan in Tinton Falls. Grace Feeney scored 12 points for Trinity Hall (8-1), who took command of the game early on. A 17-5 run by Trinity Hall in the second quarter led to a 32-13 advantage at halftime. Trinity Hall’s 20-9 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach for Manalapan (0-5), who was down by 30 points by the start of the fourth quarter.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO