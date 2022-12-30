Read full article on original website
Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Tues., Jan. 3
St. John Vianney 5, Montclair Kimberley 1 - Box Score. St. John Vianney 5, Montclair Kimberley 1 - Box Score.
Clifton over Passaic - Boys Basketball recap
Saif Al-Deen Saleh recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Clifton in its 52-48 win over Passaic in Passaic. Jayden Rivera and Luis Vega added 13 points each for Clifton, which led 25-16 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Palmyra over Maple Shade - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson scored a game-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds and Lauren Gilmore posted a double-double as Palmyra defeated Maple Shade 60-42 in Maple Shade. Gilmore had 17 points and 11 boards for Palmyra, which built a 12-point lead in the first half and went on to improve to 5-2.
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata
Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
Union Catholic over Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
AJ Altobelli went seven of seven from the line in his 13 points as Union Catholic won, 52-47, over Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Raheem Williams and Yaw Ansong put in 12 points apiece for Union Catholic (4-3), which led 21-20 at halftime and pulled away with a 16-10 run in the third quarter.
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
Naa’Irah Andrews leads way in Willingboro win at New Egypt - Girls basketball recap
Naa’Irah Andrews had 16 points and Akeelah Lafleur 14 as Willingboro overcame a 31-point long distance outburst by Payton Arnold in a 53-46 win over New Egypt at Plumstead. Arnold had eight 3-pointers and scored the rest of her points from the free throw line in the loss. Willingboro...
No. 17 Trinity Hall over Manalapan - Girls basketball recap
Nina Emnace recorded a game-high 20 points to propel Trinity Hall, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 61-28 victory over Manalapan in Tinton Falls. Grace Feeney scored 12 points for Trinity Hall (8-1), who took command of the game early on. A 17-5 run by Trinity Hall in the second quarter led to a 32-13 advantage at halftime. Trinity Hall’s 20-9 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach for Manalapan (0-5), who was down by 30 points by the start of the fourth quarter.
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Noah Taylor takes Colonia over Old Bridge - Boys basketball recap
Noah Taylor tallied a game-high 27 points and 18 rebounds as Colonia bounced back in the second half to win, 66-49, over Old Bridge in Matawan. Jaeden Jones added 14 points, four assists and five steals while James Curet contributed 12 points and eight boards for Colonia (7-1). Colonia trailed...
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
South Hunterdon over Delaware Valley - Girls Basketball recap
Sophie Hinman and Kylee Conner recorded 12 points for South Hunterdon in its 53-34 win over Delaware Valley in Lambertville. Tylar Cloyd added 10 points for South Hunterdon, which led 14-4 after the first quarter. Mia Jones also had 10 points for Delaware Valley. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Plainfield over Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Haszah Ward scored 15 points as Plainfield defeated Johnson 48-41 in Plainfield. The game was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter with Johnson leading 26-22 at the half after a 13-9 run in the second. Plainfield would took a 39-35 lead at the end of the third quarter after a 17-9 run in the third quarter and held on in the fourth after a 9-6 run.
Central Regional edges out Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap
Kelsey DiMichele scored 18 points to lead the way for Central Regional as it defeated Jackson Liberty 47-38 in Jackson. The game was very close early on with the first quarter ending tied at the 3 and the second quarter ending tied once again, this time at 16. Jackson Liberty took the edge with a 20-16 third quarter to hold a 36-32 lead, but Central Regional (5-2) would come back to win with a 14-7 fourth quarter.
Girls basketball: Neveah Banks leads Paterson Eastside over Passaic Tech
Neveah Banks had 16 points as Paterson Eastside beat Passaic Tech 53-19 in Wayne. Alexis Chambers had a double-double with 10 points and a dozen rebounds in the win. Ronshaqnae Austin added 10 points and six rebounds to the Eastside (3-5 record) cause. After a posting 7-6 first quarter lead,...
Toms River East over Toms River South - Girls basketball recap
Yana Shupak posted 21 points to lead Toms River East in a 51-46 home win over Toms River South in Toms River. Toms River East (5-2) outscored their cross-town rival 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-29 lead into the half. Emma Wagner netted 17 points for Toms...
Bard over Marion P. Thomas Charter - Boys basketball recap
Darrell Morton scored a game-high 24 points to lead Bard to a victory at home over Marion P. Thomas Charter, 66-33. Great Egwuonwu had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Josh Portillo added 13 points and seven steals for Bard (3-2). Marion P. Thomas Charter falls to...
Toms River North over Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Delani Hyde posted 15 points to lead Toms River North as it defeated Manchester Township 62-47 in Toms River. Toms River North (6-2) trailed 16-13 after the first quarter, but went on a 18-10 run in the second to take a 31-26 lead at the half. It outscored Manchester Township 31-21 in the second half.
Morris Catholic over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Michelangelo Oberti recorded team highs of 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Morris Catholic to a narrow victory on the road over Oratory, 68-64. Jermaine James added 13 points while Davide Rossini and Cristian Nicholson chipped in 11 points apiece for Morris Catholic (3-3), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-13 second quarter.
Paterson Kennedy defeats Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with eight assists to go along with it as Paterson Kennedy defeated Bergen Tech 70-36 in Paterson. Keyshawn Cody also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Jaden Mason adding 12 points and four steals. Paterson Kennedy (2-3) jumped...
