Girls Basketball: Verona cruises past Newark Tech for fourth straight win
Verona dominated in all areas in a 54-21 victory over Newark Tech, in Verona. Verona (4-2) kept its winning streak intact in the process, as its now won four straight after starting the season with two straight losses. The Hillbillies started out hot with a 19-2 opening quarter run, and...
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Girls basketball recap
Jada Devine delivered a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers, as Wayne Valley won at home, 46-24, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (2-5) opened with a 19-7 run and never looked back. Janesy Ruiz paced Passaic Valley (5-1) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove squeaks by Newark Lab
Nick Russo scored 26 points as Cedar Grove needed overtime to defeat Newark Lab 48-45, in Cedar Grove. Russo scored more than half of Cedar Grove’s points as his 26 points also led all scorers. After a lackluster third quarter in which Cedar Grove (3-3) was outscored 9-2 to...
West Essex rolls past Livingston - Girls basketball recap
Olivia Weiss scored 17 points to propel West Essex to a dominant 43-14 victory over Livingston in North Caldwell. After taking a 27-9 lead at halftime, West Essex (5-2) used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach. Eliot Biggerstaff helped pace Livingston with eight points and six rebounds, while Jordan Cohen added six points.
Girls basketball: Neveah Banks leads Paterson Eastside over Passaic Tech
Neveah Banks had 16 points as Paterson Eastside beat Passaic Tech 53-19 in Wayne. Alexis Chambers had a double-double with 10 points and a dozen rebounds in the win. Ronshaqnae Austin added 10 points and six rebounds to the Eastside (3-5 record) cause. After a posting 7-6 first quarter lead,...
Pingry over Voorhees - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Francis scored 17 points to lead Pingry in a 46-41 in over Voorhees in Martinsville. Bella Goodwin chipped in 16 points for Pingry (3-3). Sarah Pettegrove neted 11 points for Voorhees (4-2), while Madie Petak scored 10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
No. 7 St. Rose over Neptune - Girls basketball recap
Rosie Scognamiglio scored a team-high 14 points as St. Rose, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 58-34, over Neptune in Belmar. Brooke Missry added 11 points for St. Rose (6-1), which led 25-16 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-12 run in the third quarter. Christa Ramos...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Tues., Jan. 3
St. John Vianney 5, Montclair Kimberley 1 - Box Score. St. John Vianney 5, Montclair Kimberley 1 - Box Score.
Wrestling: No. 7 SJV rolls past Wall
St. John Vianney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 52-21 win over Wall in Wall Township. The win was the Lancers’ (1-0) first dual of the season. Half of SJV’s wins came off forfeits, though the Lancers did beat Wall (0-3) in five of the nine bouts that were wrestled.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Thursday, Dec. 29
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers wrestling draws closer but still grappling with lineup spot at 125 pounds
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale still does not have a definitive starter at 125 pounds, but freshman Dean Peterson has a slight edge over Dylan Shawver after a fourth-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships last week in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Goodale said “those guys are still competing,” Tuesday...
NCAA Tournament field could soon expand | What it means for Rutgers
Rutgers is pursuing a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament this spring, an unprecedented feat in program history given the difficulty of making the field of 68 teams. A proposed change to the competition could make the Scarlet Knights’ inclusion in March Madness a near-guarantee in future seasons.
Rutgers basketball upsets No. 1 Purdue once again, enters Big Ten title race: Emergency Podcast!
Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.
How has Kyrie Irving’s recent stellar play with the streaking Nets impacted his free agency situation?
It was just about six weeks ago that Bomani Jones openly said he didn’t think Kyrie Irving would ever play in the NBA again. Irving had been suspended by the Nets for tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic film and his future was beyond cloudy.
Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for 2nd consecutive season
Rutgers has done it again. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights have upset No. 1 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers in a 65-64 win at Mackey Arena on Monday night. It is their sixth win in their last seven meetings against Purdue, and while it was less dramatic than the last-second win at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year ago, it is significantly more impressive and consequential, opening another realm of possibilities for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program.
Rutgers bursts into Big Ten title race with upset win over No. 1 Purdue
The question began bubbling in the early days of the offseason, when it became clear that Rutgers would be without two program greats in Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker for the first time in four years. It was repeated on a handful of occasions in the first month of the season, when the Scarlet Knights dropped three games that went down to the wire.
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
Body of 2nd man who died while ice fishing at N.J. reservoir recovered
UPDATE: Fishermen who fell through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified. The body of a second man who died while ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon was recovered Sunday by divers after a two day search, authorities said. A 76-year-old man from Passaic and a 64-year-old man from...
Recovery mission underway after 2 ice fishermen believed drowned in N.J. reservoir
UPDATE: Body of 2nd man who died while ice fishing at N.J. reservoir recovered. A recovery operation is underway after two New Jersey ice fishermen are believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon, authorities said Sunday morning. The two men -- a 76-year-old from Passaic and a...
