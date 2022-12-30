ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Girls basketball recap

Jada Devine delivered a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers, as Wayne Valley won at home, 46-24, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (2-5) opened with a 19-7 run and never looked back. Janesy Ruiz paced Passaic Valley (5-1) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove squeaks by Newark Lab

Nick Russo scored 26 points as Cedar Grove needed overtime to defeat Newark Lab 48-45, in Cedar Grove. Russo scored more than half of Cedar Grove’s points as his 26 points also led all scorers. After a lackluster third quarter in which Cedar Grove (3-3) was outscored 9-2 to...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex rolls past Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Weiss scored 17 points to propel West Essex to a dominant 43-14 victory over Livingston in North Caldwell. After taking a 27-9 lead at halftime, West Essex (5-2) used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach. Eliot Biggerstaff helped pace Livingston with eight points and six rebounds, while Jordan Cohen added six points.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry over Voorhees - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis scored 17 points to lead Pingry in a 46-41 in over Voorhees in Martinsville. Bella Goodwin chipped in 16 points for Pingry (3-3). Sarah Pettegrove neted 11 points for Voorhees (4-2), while Madie Petak scored 10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: No. 7 SJV rolls past Wall

St. John Vianney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 52-21 win over Wall in Wall Township. The win was the Lancers’ (1-0) first dual of the season. Half of SJV’s wins came off forfeits, though the Lancers did beat Wall (0-3) in five of the nine bouts that were wrestled.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball upsets No. 1 Purdue once again, enters Big Ten title race: Emergency Podcast!

Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for 2nd consecutive season

Rutgers has done it again. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights have upset No. 1 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers in a 65-64 win at Mackey Arena on Monday night. It is their sixth win in their last seven meetings against Purdue, and while it was less dramatic than the last-second win at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year ago, it is significantly more impressive and consequential, opening another realm of possibilities for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy