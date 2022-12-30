Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Wild-Card Pick for Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent That's Not The Rock
There is an interesting air of the unknown around Roman Reigns and the plans for his unified titles and likely conclusion to his GOAT-making run ahead of WrestleMania 39. On paper, it's easy to handwave this off as The Rock returning to help wrap the family storyline. But it's never...
Bleacher Report
Predicting AEW and WWE Superstars Who Will Win Titles in 2023
Heading into a new year always brings up questions of who will capture a championship in the next 12 months. That is especially true since WWE is about to start The Road to WrestleMania 39, while All Elite Wrestling has events like Battle of the Belts kicking off the year.
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors on John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania Plans; Rousey Calls Out Critics
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Considered for WrestleMania. As WWE immerses itself in the build for WrestleMania 39, a number of top matches on the show remain undecided. Per Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News),...
Bleacher Report
Austin Theory and Seth Rollins Start 2023 Strong and More WWE Raw Takes
The January 2 edition of Monday Night Raw began the year with wrestling. Some of the best of the red brand looked to make a splash in the ring. Austin Theory and Seth Rollins did just that with the first great match of 2023. It was a battle after which both men looked great, but A-Town left with the United States Championship.
Bleacher Report
WWE's Talent Expansion Continues, John Cena vs. Logan Paul, More Quick Takes
Triple H took great strides to replenish WWE's depleted roster upon taking charge of the company in 2022, and the recently-announced signing of international standout Dragon Lee indicates he has no intention of slowing down any time soon. Many familiar faces have been brought to the company in recent months...
Bleacher Report
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 2
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 2. WWE kicked off the new year with a bang by including two big championship matches on this week's card. Austin Theory put the United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair defended the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.
Bleacher Report
Anthony Joshua Plans to Fight Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in the Fall, Hearn Says
Anthony Joshua is aiming to close out 2023 with a high-profile fight against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. On The DAZN Boxing Show (h/t TalkSport's Michael Benson), Hearn laid out a potential schedule for Joshua in 2023:. "The plan now is to rebuild him to...
Bleacher Report
Report: Naomi to Join Sasha Banks in Japan for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom amid WWE Rumors
Naomi will reportedly be in Tokyo for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Wednesday along with Sasha Banks. According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, NJPW sources could not confirm that they were bringing Naomi in for the show, meaning she may simply be going to Japan on her own to support Banks and may not even appear on screen.
Comments / 0