IRS increases deductible costs for mileage by 3 cents per mile in 2023

By Tom Gantert | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) - The optional standard rate for deductible costs for operating an automobile for business will increase to 65.5 cents per mile in 2023, a 3-cent increase from the current rate, according to the IRS.

The new rates begin Jan. 1 and apply to electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles, according to an IRS news release .

The IRS has increased the deductible costs for automobiles on business from 53.5 cents in 2017 to 58 cents in 2019. The IRS set the rate at 58.5 cents a mile in January 2022 and then upped it 4 more cents in June 2022 with a mid-year increase.

The IRS said the mid-year increase in June was in recognition of the gasoline price increases. The U.S. average price of a gallon of gas rose to $4.92 per gallon in June, the highest average ever in the U.S. according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

The average price of a gallon of gas dropped from $4.92 in June to $3.20 in December, the lowest since Oct. 2021.

