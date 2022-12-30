ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LASD seeks 92-year-old man reported missing in Rosemead

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 92-year-old man last seen in Rosemead was reported missing Friday.

Chay Phat Vong was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Ivar Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Vong is Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black and gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and red stripped pants.

Vong was last seen driving his 2009 silver Toyota Camry with a California license plate 6DYY519.

Anyone who has seen Vong or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons detail at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or to lacrimestoppers.org.

