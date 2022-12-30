Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Aaron Rodgers Made Classy Move During Monday Night Football Incident
If there has been a silver lining to the awful scene that played out on Monday Night Football, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field before being transported to a hospital by ambulance, it's been the show of love for one another by NFL ...
FOX Sports
Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.
FOX Sports
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
FOX Sports
'It was a disappointing day for Carson Wentz' - Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin discuss Commanders' hard loss to the Browns
Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin discuss the Washington Commanders hard loss against the Cleveland Browns. Carson Wentz was disappointing on his return to the field after missing the majority of the season and ended up throwing three picks to which contributed to the Browns' 24-10 victory.
FOX Sports
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
FOX Sports
Can Ohio State be a true power? Narrow loss to Georgia leaves lingering questions
ATLANTA — C.J. Stroud stared into space. Roughly 30 minutes had passed since Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday, and the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist was still very much processing. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s...
FOX Sports
Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to cap a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.
FOX Sports
TCU upsets Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl — Joel Klatt reacts | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the TCU Horned Frogs defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. Joel explains how Michigan made uncharacteristic mistakes throughout the game and why the coaching staff will be regretting their game plan for years to come.
FOX Sports
Sean Clifford saves best for last as No. 11 Penn State rolls to Rose Bowl win
PASADENA, Calif. — Sean Clifford has been through plenty during the course of his career at Penn State. Through good times and bad, the face of the program has just about heard it all regarding his play amid a turbulent couple of seasons in Happy Valley. In the final...
FOX Sports
LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from...
FOX Sports
Bills Damar Hamlin in critical condition, Craig shares well wishes | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton expresses his well wishes to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the entire Buffalo Bills organization after the safety suffered a grievous injury that resulted in him being given CPR, and an AED while on the field. Hamlin is currently in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest, and Craig reacts to this news and expresses gratitude to Cincinnati and Buffalo fans for how they have handled this unsettling situation.
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Comments / 0