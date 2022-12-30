ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to cap a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX Sports

Bills Damar Hamlin in critical condition, Craig shares well wishes | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton expresses his well wishes to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the entire Buffalo Bills organization after the safety suffered a grievous injury that resulted in him being given CPR, and an AED while on the field. Hamlin is currently in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest, and Craig reacts to this news and expresses gratitude to Cincinnati and Buffalo fans for how they have handled this unsettling situation.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA

