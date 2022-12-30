ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Brock Purdy has strong chance to set 49ers rookie TD pass record

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKRXt_0jyyC6kx00

Despite a truncated rookie season on track to feature just six starts, Brock Purdy has a chance to lift himself into the 49ers rookie history books.

With three more touchdown passes in the final two weeks, he would set a new franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB. Three more would put him at 11 on the season, eclipsing the 10 Tom Owen tossed in 10 games during his rookie campaign in 1974.

Things get a little trickier if we expand our definition of “rookie.” The 49ers place Tom Owen’s 10 as the franchise’s rookie record for TD passes, but another first-year NFL QB passed that number in a 49ers uniforms. Jeff Garcia had 11 TD passes in 1999 – his first NFL season.

Garcia technically wasn’t a rookie though since he became a pro in 1994 with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders. He made his way to the NFL in 1999 where he started 10 of the 13 games he played for San Francisco and tossed 11 TDs.

Frankie Albert had 14 TD passes in 1946, but he was a draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1942. Nick Mullens in 2018 posted 13 TDs, but he was an undrafted rookie in 2017.

Technicalities aside, Purdy is having one of the most successful seasons a first-year QB has ever had for the 49ers, and his continued success will determine whether he can become the first rookie QB for any team to start a Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles cheated out of must-have touchdown by bogus holding call on Landon Dickerson

Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Saban and the SEC have scared college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad

Yes, a 12-team College Football Playoff has its flaws. Yes, there will be years when the outcome is frustrating. Yes, there will probably be a season in which Alabama goes 10-2, finishes third in the SEC, and yet gets into the playoff and wins three games to take home the title. It will be annoying. However, we can’t live in complete fear of Nick Saban and the SEC. They have scared a lot of college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad for the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy