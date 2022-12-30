Read full article on original website
Educating Kids About the Importance of Bees
The beekeeping bug hit Ted Dennard when he was just a teenager. An older beekeeper showed him the intricacies and importance of the profession and the young Dennard was smitten. About four decades later, Dennard is still tending hives. He is the founder and head beekeeper of the Georgia-based Savannah...
Your Christmas Tree Is Edible
Did you know that Christmas trees are edible? This fact, which may surprise you, has been confirmed countless times by Julia Georgallis, author of "How to Eat Your Christmas Tree: Delicious, Innovative Recipes for Cooking With Trees" (Hardie Grant, 2020). Georgallis maintains that you can put your Christmas tree to...
The Unlikely Solution to Microplastic Pollution: Magnets?
Magnets are magnificent. Made of iron, aluminum, nickel, cobalt, and various other metals, they’re used in compasses for navigation, in medical imaging machines to see inside the human body, in kitchens to keep cabinets and refrigerators closed, in computers to store data and in new high-speed “hyperloop” trains that can travel at speeds of up to 76 miles per hour.
Fireworks Have Long-Lasting Impact on Wild Birds
When blasts of fireworks are lit in celebration of the New Year, wild birds often experience harmful lasting effects. An international team of researchers tracked Arctic migratory geese as they traveled in Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands over eight New Year periods to study the impacts of fireworks. Data from 347 geese showed that birds abruptly leave where they are sleeping on New Year’s Eve and fly farther away from where people are.
