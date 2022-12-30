ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, PA

Daily Voice

Bodies Found In DelCo Home

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home. State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man, woman face charges in Ephrata grocery store burglary

EPHRATA, Pa. — A man and woman have been charged in a burglary that happened last summer at an Ephrata, Lancaster County, grocery store. Ephrata police say Colby Mummaw, 27, of Ephrata, and Kayla Singley, 27, also of Ephrata, have been charged after a months-long investigation. In the early...
EPHRATA, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Man Jailed Following Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A 26-year-old Pottstown man was arrested Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022) at about 6:50 p.m. by North Coventry Township Police, following their response to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Laurelwood Road. Joseph D. Fritz was charged with two counts each...
POTTSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Criminal mischief, public drunkenness, death natural, found dog

Vehicle Accident – At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20, a crash occurred as a 2003 Acura RSX driven by a 19-year-old Bloomsburg, man accompanied by a 19-year-old Lebanon man and a 34-year-old Annville man, was traveling north on Union Road. The Acura it entered a slight right curve at the crest of a hill in the 400 block of Union Road but failed to properly exit the curve, leaving the right side of the road. The Acura struck multiple trees and a utility pole before halting in the yard of a residence. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and two passengers were extricated from the Acura by the Mount Zion Fire Company. The driver and a passenger were transported by ground and one passenger was transported via life flight to the Hershey Medical Center. The Acura was towed from the scene. Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon, Life Lion EMS, and Fire Police assisted on the scene.
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Second teen dies as a result of weekend house fire in Lancaster

A second Lancaster teen has died as a result of a Saturday house fire in Lancaster, fire officials confirmed Monday. The Lancaster Bureau of Fire said 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt died “as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.” Earlier Monday, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said autopsy findings showed the death of her sister, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, was cause by smoke inhalation.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting. 
ALLENTOWN, PA

