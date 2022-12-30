ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The FBI announced in a press release that Trevor Sparks was arrested Friday in the 400 block of Olive Street in Kansas City. Sparks, 33, was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on Dec. 7. Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez escaped Dec. 5 from the Cass County Jail. The post Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Deputies Book Three Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
SAVANNAH, MO
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy