Mother of Cass County escapee charged in federal court
The mother of a Kansas City fugitive who was caught last week has been charged with helping her son escape from jail.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The FBI announced in a press release that Trevor Sparks was arrested Friday in the 400 block of Olive Street in Kansas City. Sparks, 33, was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on Dec. 7. Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez escaped Dec. 5 from the Cass County Jail. The post Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Independence police investigating New Year’s Day fatal shooting
Police in Independence, Missouri, are investigating a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at the Short Stop gas station.
New Year's Day gunfire wounds 2 outside Westport bar
A shooting early New Year's Day in the Westport Entertainment District left a man with life-threatening wounds and a woman with less severe gunshot injuries.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KCTV 5
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning
Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday. No officers were injured.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
