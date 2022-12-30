ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm Deeply Sorry': Tory Lanez's Jail Call To Kelsey LEAKED, Blames Booze For Actions On Night Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot

By Whitney Vasquez
 4 days ago
The phone call Tory Lanez made from inside jail that helped convict him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion leaked, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Tory called Megan's ex-best friend, Kelsey , apologizing for his actions and blaming the incident on booze. He never mentioned a gun or the actual shooting, but his repeated apology was considered the key evidence that helped put the Candian-born rapper away.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tory — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was found guilty of shooting Megan in the feet during a July 2020 dispute that turned violent. He was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Tory faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. He could also be deported back to Canada.

In the jail call , he told Kelsey repeatedly how sorry he was for the incident. He also asked how Megan was doing and which hospital she was at.

“I know she’s probably never ever gonna talk to me ever again but… bruh, I just want you to know, I was just so f------ drunk, I don’t even know what the f--- was going on, dead---. I’d never do some s--- like that,” Tory stated.

“Regardless, that’s not gonna make anything right and that’s not gonna make my actions right, but I’m deeply sorry for that. I never even move like that at all. For real, for real, dawg.”

When Kelsey interrupted saying, "It was a lot, it was a lot that happened," the Toronto rapper blamed it all on the booze, claiming he was bombarded with shots when he joined Kelsey and Megan at Kylie Jenner 's party that night.

“A whole lot, bruh. I feel crazy, but what happened happened already; I can’t take it back. I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry, bruh. I think we were just too drunk," he said.

“When I got to the house, they gave me like five shots, like off the door, you feel me? So I was outta there. I don’t even remember what we was even arguing about.”

As this outlet reported, Kelsey told law enforcement that Megan and Tory's argument escalated when the two began hurling insults at each other's careers. At the time, the trio was inside a vehicle with Tory's security guard and driver, Jaquan Smith, after leaving Kylie's home.

She also told cops that she saw Tory shooting the gun at Megan ; however, she said she couldn't remember what happened when she took the witness stand during the 10-day trial.

Tory was accused of sleeping with both Megan and Kelsey, casting doubt as to what the musicians were arguing about that led to the shooting. In the call, Kelsey informed Tory that the report about the incident was all over the web.

"If anything, the only n---- that’s gonna get this backlash is me. It’s not gonna be her," he responded.

Ending the call, Tory apologized once again.

“Alright. It is what it is,” he said. “Regardless, if I get out of here today or not bro, I just want to let y’all know I’m sorry. I’d never did that shit if I wasn’t that drunk, you feel me?”

Tory's sentencing is scheduled for January 27.

