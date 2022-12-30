ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Virginian Review

Stinespring joins VMI football staff; AHS searches for new Athletic Director

His tenure with Alleghany High School was short. He missed coaching. Now, Bryan Stinespring is back on the sidelines once again as he brings his 30 years of coaching experience to VMI. New VMI head football coach, Danny Rocco made new changes to his staff and one of those new additions was the former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator in Stinespring. At VMI, Stinespring will be the associate head coach and an offensive assistant. The native of Clifton Forge was set to be a part of the new Alleghany school system this Fall. This will not be his first go-around in Lexington. Stinespring was an assistant coach at Lexington High School and also attended games at VMI growing up. Unfortunately for the Alleghany school system, they now are in search of a new Athletic Director, which will be their ninth (including interim A.D.’s) since the 2014-15 school year. The post Stinespring joins VMI football staff; AHS searches for new Athletic Director appeared first on The Virginian Review.
LEXINGTON, VA
The Comeback

Damar Hamlin’s uncle says nephew’s oxygen levels have improved, remains on ventilator

The uncle of Damar Hamlin, who shockingly went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, provided a major update on the status of his nephew. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke with a variety of networks – NFL Network, ESPN, and WIVB Buffalo – about his nephew. Encouragingly, Glenn provided a positive update. Per Cameron Wolfe Read more... The post Damar Hamlin’s uncle says nephew’s oxygen levels have improved, remains on ventilator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

