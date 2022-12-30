Read full article on original website
Related
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Twitter Files: Musk says US government demanded Twitter suspend 250,000 accounts, including journalists
The eleventh installment of the Twitter files discusses how the U.S. government forced that the social media platform suspend nearly 250,000 accounts.
Drone technology amid Ukraine conflict could accelerate killer robot use
Ukraine already has semi-autonomous drones endowed with artificial intelligence. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry.
Comments / 1