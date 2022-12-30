ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Friday

By Tommy Call III
 4 days ago
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

After three straight wins to start their homestand, the Golden State Warriors will have the chance to extend their winning ways at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Friday against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are coming off a comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night to punch their third consecutive win at Chase Center. Ty Jerome, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole helped the Warriors’ late run in the fourth quarter to secure the comeback over the Jazz, 112-107.

The Warriors will not count on players like Poole, Kuminga and Jerome again on Friday with Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor/illness) expected to remain out against the Trail Blazers.

After dropping three straight, the Blazers recently snapped their losing streak with a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic combined for 60 points as Portland secured a win over Charlotte.

Before the Warriors host the Blazers, here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s contest, including how to watch.

How to watch:

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 30
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
  • Where: Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Trail Blazers Projected Lineup:

  • G – Damian Lillard – No. 0 – Weber State
  • G – Anfernee Simons – No. 1 – IMG Academy
  • F – Jerami Grant – No . 9 – Syracuse
  • F – Josh Hart – No. 11 – Villanova
  • C – Jusuf Nurkic – No. 23 – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Warriors projected starting lineup

  • G -Donte DiVincenzo – No. 0 – Villanova
  • G – Jordan Poole – No. 3 – Michigan
  • G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State
  • F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State
  • F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Injury Report:

Warriors:

  • Andre Iguodala – Out – Left Hip Injury Management
  • Andrew Wiggins – Out – Illness
  • Steph Curry – Out – Left Shoulder Subluxation
  • JaMychal Green – Out –
  • Donte DiVincenzo – Probable – Right Knee Soreness
  • JaMychal Green – Out – Right Lower Leg; Infection

Trail Blazers:

  • Greg Brown III – Out – Illness; Non-Covid
  • Keon Johnson – Out – Illness; Non-Covid
  • Nassir Little – Out – Right Femoral Head Impaction; Fracture
  • Jusuf Nurkic – Questionable – Illness; General
  • Gary Payton II – Out – Return to Competition Reconditioning
  • Justise Winslow – Out – Left Ankle; Sprain

