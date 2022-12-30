ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Highschool Basketball Pro

Anderson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lapel High School basketball team will have a game with Anderson Prep Academy on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
ANDERSON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss

The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Tyler Trent’s younger brother to play football for Purdue

It’s certainly fitting that Carmel High School senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent will play for Purdue University. Ethan’s brother, Tyler Trent, drew national attention as a Purdue superfan who inspired the Boilermakers. Tyler died at age 20 on Jan. 1, 2019, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “It...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin

During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel band marches all the way to New York City

The Carmel High School Marching Band participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year in New York City. Thank you to Bradley Jones for capturing this moment from his wife’s office. Jones is the son of Suzanne Jones of Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Kelly to retire from Current post effective Dec. 31

CarmelFest 2005 had just wrapped up about nine hours prior, when Carmel resident Steve Greenberg made a call to Brian Kelly, also of Carmel. At the time, each was working on a plan to launch a weekly newspaper in Carmel, but neither of them knew the other was on the same track.
CARMEL, IN
thewhiskeywash.com

Hard Truth Distillery Debuts Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection

Hard Truth Distillery recently released the 2022 edition of their Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection, a limited-time bottling of three rye whiskey mash bills. All three expressions come under Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye label and will be available in limited quantities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Clue at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

When it came time to solve the mystery of what show should open its 50th Anniversary Season, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre only needed one Clue. The farce-meets-murder mystery is now on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards through February 5. Inspired by the Hasbro board game...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Warm up into the 60s is accompanied by heavy rain & storms

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures stay mild through the first few days of 2023. Along with the mild air will come heavy rain and even a couple storms. Monday will begin overcast and mild as low temps stay above 45 degrees across the state! It will be an excellent day to enjoy outside, despite the lack of sun, until the mid-late afternoon. At this point, showers will begin to emerge. A few hours after dark, widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through the state and will persist into the beginning of Tuesday morning. We’ll see gradual drying through the second half of Tuesday morning and perhaps partial clearing by the afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

