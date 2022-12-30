PALM COAST – The Flagler Auditorium is kicking off 2023 with one of the most anticipated events in recent memory. The National Ballet of Ukraine will be performed tomorrow night (Wednesday, Jan 4th) 7:00 pm. In an already packed set of events scheduled for the first half of the year, it’s easy to think of this one as the crown jewel.

