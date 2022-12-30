ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Standing O: Principal Jessica DeFord looks out for her school

For Jessica DeFord, principal of Belle Terre Elementary School, her job has one main focus: looking out for the students, teachers and staff at Belle Terre. “This is my dream school,” she said. “I love the teachers and the students here, and the staff.”. It is easy to...
PALM COAST, FL
Loyal to Local: The Riverside Arts Market

The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) is a weekly makers and farmers market hosted by Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine. Keep reading to learn more about what makes RAM a must-visit part of each Saturday and how you could be part of what makes RAM such a Jacksonville staple.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
DEBARY, FL
Standing O: Award-winning detective Crista Rainey serve as role model

For Flagler County Sheriff Office Master Detective Crista Rainey, the path to law enforcement success was not a straight one. Rainey moved to Palm Coast from New Jersey in 2012 specifically to become a law enforcement officer, since New Jersey had an age limit for joining. She joined the Flagler Beach Police Department first at 41, and then transferred to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
The outlook for residential real estate in 2023

In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
FLORIDA STATE
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club

The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Man in coma after living with black mold for months

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Flagler Auditorium Prepares for ‘National Ballet of Ukraine’ Sell-Out

PALM COAST – The Flagler Auditorium is kicking off 2023 with one of the most anticipated events in recent memory. The National Ballet of Ukraine will be performed tomorrow night (Wednesday, Jan 4th) 7:00 pm. In an already packed set of events scheduled for the first half of the year, it’s easy to think of this one as the crown jewel.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL

