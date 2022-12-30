ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 17, plus more from our staff.
Albany Herald

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder played with 'great poise and demeanor'

The Atlanta Falcons are a work in progress under the direction of second-year head coach Arthur Smith. But after a last-second 20-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak, rookie Desmond Ridder is beginning to make an argument to be the team's future at quarterback.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

NFL EVP Denies Reported Deadline to Resume Play After Hamlin’s Injury

Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Bills abruptly stopped midway through the first quarter as a scary scene unfolded when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After a lengthy delay with scarce updates, the NFL opted to postpone the game, with no makeup date announced.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Skip Bayless apologizes for tweet after Damar Hamlin's collapse

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless apologized for hosting his FS1 show "Undisputed" Tuesday morning following a controversial tweet about a football player who suffered a medical emergency during a game. His co-host, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, did not appear.
Albany Herald

A timeline of the NFL's response after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Minutes into Monday night's nationally televised NFL game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took a shot to the head and chest area while making a tackle following a completed pass. Hamlin, 24, quickly bounced on his feet, took a couple of steps and fell backward in a shocking moment during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy