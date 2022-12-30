Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again
Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 17, plus more from our staff.
Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder played with 'great poise and demeanor'
The Atlanta Falcons are a work in progress under the direction of second-year head coach Arthur Smith. But after a last-second 20-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak, rookie Desmond Ridder is beginning to make an argument to be the team's future at quarterback.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota 'Quit' on Team, NFL Agent Says
The Atlanta Falcons have not had Marcus Mariota with the team since his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His sudden absence has drawn criticism.
NFL EVP Denies Reported Deadline to Resume Play After Hamlin’s Injury
Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Bills abruptly stopped midway through the first quarter as a scary scene unfolded when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After a lengthy delay with scarce updates, the NFL opted to postpone the game, with no makeup date announced.
Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night's game in Cincinnati, his team said, a stunning moment that left players weeping, praying and embracing as their teammate was taken away by ambulance.
NFL’s Scheduling Punished the Jaguars and Rewarded the Titans — And It Shouldn’t Matter
There are very few times in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars that the NFL has felt itself beholden to their fortunes. This Saturday is no different.
Skip Bayless apologizes for tweet after Damar Hamlin's collapse
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless apologized for hosting his FS1 show "Undisputed" Tuesday morning following a controversial tweet about a football player who suffered a medical emergency during a game. His co-host, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, did not appear.
Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser tops $3 million in donations in hours after his on-field collapse
An online toy drive fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin topped $3 million in donations in the hours after the NFL star collapsed on the field during a game Monday night. The 24-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first...
A timeline of the NFL's response after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Minutes into Monday night's nationally televised NFL game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took a shot to the head and chest area while making a tackle following a completed pass. Hamlin, 24, quickly bounced on his feet, took a couple of steps and fell backward in a shocking moment during...
WATCH: Texas signee Cedric Baxter scores first TD of All-America game
Cedric Baxter might be more versatile than we thought. The country’s No. 1 running back according to On3 Sports flashed an elite speed attribute we may have underestimated prior to the Under Armor All-America game. Baxter turned the corner and beat the opposing defense to the edge for a...
