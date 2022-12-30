Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's borderless zone -- two steps Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called a "historic moment" for his country that joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th...
kalkinemedia.com
As cash fades, Denmark marks first year with no bank heists
Denmark has recorded its first year without bank robberies, as the use of cold hard cash has dwindled in recent years, the country's finance workers union said. The increasingly cashless society has led banks to dial down their cash services, the union said in a statement on Monday, leaving little potential loot for robbers.
kalkinemedia.com
Do Australian banks accept Bitcoin?
The Big Four banks of Australia have yet to become cryptocurrency-friendly in terms of depositing or trading. Enthusiasts use cryptocurrency exchanges to engage in Bitcoin trading and to convert crypto into fiat currency. Commonwealth Bank announced the launch of a trading platform in late 2021, but it backtracked in mid-2022.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Comments / 0