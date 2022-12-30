Read full article on original website
Turkey inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan
ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to a favorable base effect — a development that could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis.
NASDAQ
Deutsche Bank sticks to medium-term targets - finance chief
BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is on track with its restructuring targets and will retain its forecasts until 2025 despite the risks from the Ukraine war, aggressive inflation and recession, the German lender's finance chief told daily Boersen-Zeitung. "We want to achieve a post-tax return on tangible...
kalkinemedia.com
Bank of Japan mulls raising inflation forecasts closer to 2% target -Nikkei
(Reuters) - Bank of Japan is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2024, Nikkei reported on Saturday. The proposed changes would show the core consumer price index rising around 3% in fiscal 2022, between 1.6% and 2% in fiscal 2023, and nearly 2% in fiscal 2024, Nikkei said citing people familiar with discussions at the central bank.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Bank of Israel Raises Interest Rate by 0.5%
The Monetary Committee of the Bank of Israel (BOI) raised the interest rate Monday by 0.5 percentage points to 3.75%. The main reason for the new raise in rates was the continuing problems with inflation. Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron commented on the decision explaining that...
China central bank makes biggest weekly short-term cash injection since 2019
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank stepped up liquidity support this week by making the biggest weekly cash injection through a short-term bond instrument since 2019 to help financial institutions smoothly tide over the end of the year.
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
NASDAQ
FOREX-U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth. As 2022 draws to a close, the dollar...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Australian property prices suffered the biggest drop in 2022?
The decline in Australian home prices accelerated again in December, ending the year with the largest drop in 14 years. It is a drag on household wealth that may curb consumer confidence and consumption as interest rates rise.
kalkinemedia.com
As cash fades, Denmark marks first year with no bank heists
Denmark has recorded its first year without bank robberies, as the use of cold hard cash has dwindled in recent years, the country's finance workers union said. The increasingly cashless society has led banks to dial down their cash services, the union said in a statement on Monday, leaving little potential loot for robbers.
kalkinemedia.com
Will U.S. block Binance buy out deal of Voyager?
The 2 top cryptos remained stable over the holiday period with both Bitcoin and Ethereum only having moved close to 1- 1.5% down in the last 7 days. Controversy still fills the news in regards to crypto buy out and fall outs. Please watch this video to find out more.
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: December 30, 2022—CDs Pay More Than 4%
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.16% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, the average CD yields are climbing. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for...
Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion.
The 'inflation gorilla' is out of its cage and it isn't coming back down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, portfolio manager says
The Fed has let the "inflation gorilla" out of the cage, JPMorgan Asset Management portfolio manager William Eigen said. Eigen warned that prices won't come down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, and the Fed will likely keep rates high. Rate cuts are unlikely after central bankers mistakenly called...
msn.com
Gold Hits 6-Month High Ahead Of Fed Minutes Release — Why Experts See A Bright 2023 For Bullion
Ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting minutes on Wednesday, gold prices hit a six-month high, albeit in thin trading. Spot gold was trading higher by 0.98% at $1,841.55 per ounce at the time of writing. The dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive...
kalkinemedia.com
Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
(Reuters) - Apple Inc's market capitalization slipped below $2 trillion on the first trading of 2023 as its stock fell nearly 4% following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China. Apple was the first company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Jan. 3 last year. Exane...
Turkey's inflation drops to 64.27% in December due to base effect
ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to fall sharply to 66.8% in December due to a favourable base effect but drop only to 43.2% by the end of 2023, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while monthly price rises should remain elevated.
US News and World Report
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
