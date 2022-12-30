Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
FTX Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
kalkinemedia.com
Will U.S. block Binance buy out deal of Voyager?
The 2 top cryptos remained stable over the holiday period with both Bitcoin and Ethereum only having moved close to 1- 1.5% down in the last 7 days. Controversy still fills the news in regards to crypto buy out and fall outs. Please watch this video to find out more.
kalkinemedia.com
Do Australian banks accept Bitcoin?
The Big Four banks of Australia have yet to become cryptocurrency-friendly in terms of depositing or trading. Enthusiasts use cryptocurrency exchanges to engage in Bitcoin trading and to convert crypto into fiat currency. Commonwealth Bank announced the launch of a trading platform in late 2021, but it backtracked in mid-2022.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.
The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
kalkinemedia.com
Why Australian property prices suffered the biggest drop in 2022?
The decline in Australian home prices accelerated again in December, ending the year with the largest drop in 14 years. It is a drag on household wealth that may curb consumer confidence and consumption as interest rates rise.
Experts sceptical that China travel curbs will be effective
International measures on travellers from China will likely have little effect on containing Covid, health experts said Tuesday, pointing to a surging variant in the United States that may pose a larger threat. Even France's Covid expert committee, which recommended the government impose Covid screenings, said the measure was unlikely to delay the spread of infections or variants from China.
kalkinemedia.com
Aditxt Forms Adimune As Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Appoints Dr. Kapp As Its CEO
White House says US, S.Korea planning response to any 'nuclear use by N.Korea'. * ADITXT FORMS ADIMUNE, INC. AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY WITH A FOCUS ON IMMUNE MODULATION THERAPIES AND APPOINTS DR. FRIEDRICH KAPP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE THERAPEUTIC BUSINESS UNIT AT SCHERING AG, AS ITS CHAIRMAN AND CEO.
kalkinemedia.com
Extinction Rebellion suspends 'public disruption' tactics
Environmental group Extinction Rebellion said on Sunday that it would no longer stage its infamous blockades of UK transport networks and will instead hold a major demonstration against government policy in April. The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest what it...
kalkinemedia.com
How has Australian housing market been doing over the past year?
Australia’s housing market declined in 2022, rising inflation and successive interest rates could be the anticipated forces. The 1.2% decline in October month counted as the sixth consecutive decline in Australian housing market charts. Housing value for Australian houses has also dropped, as stated by the Australian Bureau of...
kalkinemedia.com
South Korea to offer tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy. Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction and the steps...
kalkinemedia.com
Three years on, Iran vows revenge for commander slain by US
The killing of a top Iranian general three years ago in a US drone strike will be avenged, President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Tuesday at a commemoration attended by thousands. Then-US president Donald Trump ordered the strike which assassinated General Qassem Soleimani, 62, on January 3, 2020. Soleimani commanded the...
kalkinemedia.com
Parkway Life REIT Says Co And IHH Healthcare Singapore To Conduct Major Refurbishment Works
* CO AND IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE JOINTLY CONDUCT MAJOR REFURBISHMENT WORKS AT MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL PROPERTY FOR S$350 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
kalkinemedia.com
Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Krakatau Steel sign $208 mln stake sale deal
JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Chandra Asri would buy a 70% stake in power...
kalkinemedia.com
As cash fades, Denmark marks first year with no bank heists
Denmark has recorded its first year without bank robberies, as the use of cold hard cash has dwindled in recent years, the country's finance workers union said. The increasingly cashless society has led banks to dial down their cash services, the union said in a statement on Monday, leaving little potential loot for robbers.
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-Countries impose COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
(Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism...
kalkinemedia.com
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX copper stocks garner attention as copper prices retreat
Golden Cross Resources updated the Mineral Resource Estimate of its Copper Hill Project. Ausmon Resources recently commenced Phase 3 field-based exploration at Brungle Creek EL8954 and McAlpine EL9252. Encounter Resources recently completed an airborne magnetic-radiometric survey at the Aileron Cu-REE Project. Copper is found as a primary mineral in basaltic...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran's judiciary confirms death sentence for protester
Iran's judiciary confirmed on Monday the death sentence against a man accused of violence during protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. "Mohammad Boroghani's death sentence was upheld on December 6 by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said. The judiciary says it has handed...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran issues warning on mandatory headscarf in cars: media
Iranian police have resumed warnings that women must wear mandatory headscarves even in cars, media reported Monday, as unrest continues following the death of Mahsa Amini. Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran upholds two death sentences, issues another over protests
Iran on Tuesday upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during nationwide protests, the judiciary said, but ordered retrials for three others on death row in the same case. The Supreme Court's decision came as a lower court sentenced an 18-year-old to death in a separate case...
Comments / 0