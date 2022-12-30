Read full article on original website
Apple Stock Extends Slide, Falls Below $2 Trillion Level, As Investors Count iPhone Delay Hit To Earnings
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Tuesday, extending their recent decline to the lowest levels in more than eighteen months, amid concerns that supply chain disruptions in China, as well as fading demand in key markets, will soften earnings for the world's biggest tech company. Exane BNP...
A snapshot of ASX penny stocks that posted return of over 10% in 2022
In Australian stock market, those stocks are penny stocks which have small market capitalisation. ASX 200 dropped by almost 7.91% in the past one year. Australian stock market has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in 2022 as the mortgage rates tripled, the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the global supply chain tightened, and central banks hiked the interest rates globally.
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
China's finance minister promises 'appropriate' 2023 fiscal expansion
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up fiscal expansion in an appropriate manner in 2023 by boosting fiscal spending and investment via local government special bonds to spur the economy, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing the finance minister Liu Kun.
Iran upholds two death sentences, issues another over protests
Iran on Tuesday upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during nationwide protests, the judiciary said, but ordered retrials for three others on death row in the same case. The Supreme Court's decision came as a lower court sentenced an 18-year-old to death in a separate case...
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's borderless zone -- two steps Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called a "historic moment" for his country that joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th...
Do Australian banks accept Bitcoin?
The Big Four banks of Australia have yet to become cryptocurrency-friendly in terms of depositing or trading. Enthusiasts use cryptocurrency exchanges to engage in Bitcoin trading and to convert crypto into fiat currency. Commonwealth Bank announced the launch of a trading platform in late 2021, but it backtracked in mid-2022.
Americans see economic pain, higher taxes, political unrest in 2023: poll
Americans are in a gloomy mood as the country enters the new year. Asked last month what they foresee in 2023, most predicted economic trouble, higher taxes, political conflict and ongoing instability overseas, according to a Gallup Poll released on Tuesday. The largest majority — 90% — say they believe this year will be marred by political strife, while 81% expect a hike in their tax bills and 79% believe economic hardships will continue. Coming off years of severe restrictions because of COVID-19 and faced with inflation rates at 40-year highs, Americans don’t see 2023 easing their burdens. Nearly eight in 10 — 78% — predict...
ASX copper stocks garner attention as copper prices retreat
Golden Cross Resources updated the Mineral Resource Estimate of its Copper Hill Project. Ausmon Resources recently commenced Phase 3 field-based exploration at Brungle Creek EL8954 and McAlpine EL9252. Encounter Resources recently completed an airborne magnetic-radiometric survey at the Aileron Cu-REE Project. Copper is found as a primary mineral in basaltic...
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
Germany takes first cargo of LNG
Gas sourced from U.S. shale basins arrived Tuesday for Germany in the form of liquefied natural gas.
Waffer Technology Says December Consolidated Revenue Up 38.3% Y/Y At T$438 Mln
* SAYS DECEMBER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 38.3% Y/Y AT T$438 MILLION ($14.28 million) * SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2022 UP 47.4% Y/Y AT T$4.16 BILLION ($135.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6720 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
How has Australian housing market been doing over the past year?
Australia’s housing market declined in 2022, rising inflation and successive interest rates could be the anticipated forces. The 1.2% decline in October month counted as the sixth consecutive decline in Australian housing market charts. Housing value for Australian houses has also dropped, as stated by the Australian Bureau of...
Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Krakatau Steel sign $208 mln stake sale deal
JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Chandra Asri would buy a 70% stake in power...
New Year Toronto
The New Year's fireworks display over Toronto's inner harbor is seen from Ireland Park, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)
Samchem Holdings Says Ng Thin Poh Remains Exec Chairman And Relinquishes Position As CEO
* NG THIN POH REMAINS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND RELINQUISHES POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
ECR Minerals Says It Received Approval For Two Further Exploration Tenements In Australia
* APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR TWO FURTHER EXPLORATION TENEMENTS IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Duke Exploration Says Toko Kapea Will Step Down As Non-Executive Chairman
* IAN MCALEESE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ (GTT) :. French engineering group GTT said on Monday it was stopping its activities in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms. EU/"QATARGATE":. The European Parliament said it had begun a procedure to waive the immunityof...
Lindian Resources Ltd Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SIGNIFICANT DRILL ASSAY RESULTS FROM KANGANKUNDE RARE EARTH PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
