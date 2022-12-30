Read full article on original website
ECR Minerals Says It Received Approval For Two Further Exploration Tenements In Australia
* APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR TWO FURTHER EXPLORATION TENEMENTS IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Waffer Technology Says December Consolidated Revenue Up 38.3% Y/Y At T$438 Mln
* SAYS DECEMBER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 38.3% Y/Y AT T$438 MILLION ($14.28 million) * SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2022 UP 47.4% Y/Y AT T$4.16 BILLION ($135.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6720 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Samchem Holdings Says Ng Thin Poh Remains Exec Chairman And Relinquishes Position As CEO
* NG THIN POH REMAINS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND RELINQUISHES POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Lindian Resources Ltd Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SIGNIFICANT DRILL ASSAY RESULTS FROM KANGANKUNDE RARE EARTH PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P)
Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Krakatau Steel sign $208 mln stake sale deal
JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Chandra Asri would buy a 70% stake in power...
The 'energy gap' nobody wants to tussle with
Many Western states have declared they will achieve all-renewable electrical goals in just two decades. Call me naïve, but haven’t energy experts predicted that wind, sun and other alternative energy sources aren’t up to the job? Alice Jackson, former CEO of Xcel energy’s Colorado operation, was blunt at a renewable energy conference in February 2020: “We can reliably run our grid with up to 70% renewables. Add batteries to the mix and that number goes up to...
Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax
Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales during 2023 as part of a push to increase the emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination.
CPV, MPR, GNX: Lens on three ASX solar stocks
Australia receives an average of 58 million PJ of solar radiation per year. The Australian government is incentivising renewable energy players committed to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases. The world has been scaling up the adoption of clean energy to meet its net-zero emission target. Over the last decade, finding...
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
New president vows to steer Swiss through Ukraine fallout
Switzerland's new president Alain Berset pledged to steer one of Europe's major economies through the inflation and energy crises triggered by the war in Ukraine, as he took office on Sunday. Berset, 50, started his one-year term acknowledging that members of the government had their differences but said they would...
ASX copper stocks garner attention as copper prices retreat
Golden Cross Resources updated the Mineral Resource Estimate of its Copper Hill Project. Ausmon Resources recently commenced Phase 3 field-based exploration at Brungle Creek EL8954 and McAlpine EL9252. Encounter Resources recently completed an airborne magnetic-radiometric survey at the Aileron Cu-REE Project. Copper is found as a primary mineral in basaltic...
Factbox-Countries impose COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
(Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism...
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
Ukraine, EU to hold summit on Feb. 3 in Kyiv
Ukraine and the European Union will hold a summit in Kyiv on February 3 to discuss financial and military support, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said in a statement on Monday. Zelensky discussed details of the high-level meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in his first phone call...
