New York Post

In the name of ‘equity,’ companies are now ignoring educational achievement

Today, at least two-thirds of higher education institutions, including Harvard and Stanford, don’t require the SAT for admission. The American Bar Association recently announced it will drop the LSAT as an admissions requirement for law school. And now, some are calling for the prestigious MCAT to be scrapped as the gold standard for medical school admissions — all in the name of racial equity. Now, the latest standard on the chopping block are colleges themselves, as a recent job posting for a director position demonstrates. A LinkedIn posting by HR&A Advisors, the TriBeCa-based real estate consultancy, asked applicants for the $121,668- to $138,432-a-year...
The Guardian

Artist by Yeong-shin Ma – middle-aged men behaving badly

This darkly comic tale of three hapless and macho males fixes a boldly satirical eye on Korean society. “It is not enough to succeed,” said Gore Vidal. “Others must fail.” In his darkly funny new book, Artist, the Korean cartoonist Yeong-shin Ma puts this notion centre stage, his three male characters jostling for position in a world where the stakes can be so small that sometimes the only satisfaction is in seeing a pal go down in flames. And, yes, this does make it a somewhat toxic read; envy runs through it like poison. But it’s also rather bracing watching these hapless middle-aged men – a musician, a writer and a painter – behave so very badly. The creative life, Ma suggests, is no more noble than any other, and the artist no less prone to pettiness. In other words, be careful what you wish for.
The Atlantic

There’s No Way to Repair Marriage Without Repairing Men

Every now and then you see a statistic that illustrates a societal challenge in stark terms. Yesterday, Brad Wilcox, the director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, tweeted data from the Current Population Survey showing that 95 percent of upper-income moms are married, 76 percent of middle-income moms are married, and only 35 percent of lower-income moms are married.
Upworthy

Scholar breaks down psychology behind 'not all men' so well that even men thank her

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Over the years, the phrase "not all men" has become one of the most popular—and frustrating—rebuttals men fall back on whenever conversations about feminism, misogyny, and sexism hit a nerve. Trying to explain how this particular defense is of little to no help to the issue at hand can prove a futile and exasperating exercise as those who resort to it simply dig their heels in and completely derail the conversation with their so-called justifications. A Harvard graduate named Evelyn decided to address this behavior once and for all when she made a TikTok video breaking down the psychology behind "not all men."
marriage.com

15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction

Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
The Guardian

Teaching philosophy in a children’s prison has shown me the meaning of anger

One morning when I was 14, I met my older brother as he came out of prison. His frame was more filled-out than normal, after a few months of regular meals. We walked into town and he told me he was serious about not going back inside this time. An hour later, on the high street, the police stopped us and searched him. I knew my brother didn’t want me to protest to the officers. If I did, the police might target me too. Even if they didn’t, I would just be left scolded by my own futile indignation. I let my anger sink and waited for it to be over.
psychologytoday.com

The Anatomy of Romantic Relationship Deal-Breakers

While waiting for the bus recently, along with about twenty other poor souls, I was somewhat involuntarily subjected to a conversation between a man and a manifestly recent love interest. In a rather harsh tone, he was notifying the woman on the other end of the line (we could all hear both parties publicly negotiating their not so fresh relationship) that he was “no longer going to use lotion”. He went on emphatically: “It was cute at first, but I’m not doing it anymore”.
theodysseyonline.com

Letter to my Ex

I keep looking over my shoulder hoping and wishing you'd be there. I keep looking down at my phone, waiting for you to say, "I'm sorry". But the silence grew so loud and the loneliness consumed me, even when there was company around. Because when it isn't the right person, it doesn't matter who is there.

