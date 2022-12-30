Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
L’Chaim: Bisk – Blasberg
The L’Chaim of Levi Bisk of Toronto, Canada and Mimi Blasberg of Crown Heights took place Sunday night at Lubavitch Yeshiva.
anash.org
Mivtza Torah Taking 770 Yeshiva by Storm
Vaad Hatmimim teamed up with members of hanhala in Chabad yeshivos to launch a Mivtza Torah initiative for bochurim learning in 770, encouraging them to learn Gemorah by heart. Each year hundreds of Israeli Bochurim make their way to the Central Chabad Yeshivah of 770 to spend a year learning...
anash.org
Rabbi Yosef Levitin, 76, AH
Rabbi Yosef Levitin, a respected chossid of the Chabad community of Bnei Brak, passed away on Shabbos, 7 of Teves, 5783. Rabbi Yosef Levitin, a respected chossid of the Chabad community of Bnei Brak, passed away on Shabbos, 7 of Teves, 5783. He was 76 years old. He was born...
anash.org
Replica of City’s Giant Menorah Radiates In Jewish Homes
To celebrate 40 years of spreading Judaism, each Jewish family in Paraná, Brazil was gifted with a beautiful menorah identical to the giant one that graces the town square to help strengthen and encourage this luminous mitzva. To celebrate 40 years of spreading the light of Judaism in Paraná,...
anash.org
Moscow Celebrates New Torahs and Torah Center
The highlight of Chanuka in Moscow was the Chanukas Habayis of “Torah Center” opened for Jews of all ages and stages. It includes classrooms, a Torah library, lecture halls and a coffee area that will be open 24/7. Photos: Levi Nazarov and Alice Printseva. This Chanuka Moscow has...
Comments / 0