NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Long Beach Island Favorite, The Sandbox Cafe Closes for Good
It's said that the median lifespan of a restaurant is 4 and a half years. It's an incredibly difficult business to succeed in. When that restaurant is located on an island and depends on tourists to visit during a limited tourist season, the odds of success are astronomical. Many restaurants...
One of America’s Best Weekend Getaway Towns is Right Here in New Jersey
This is a fun topic "best weekend getaway towns" in America and of course including right here in the "Garden State". Think we could all use a few nice places to visit in 2023 right here in New Jersey. I guess everyone's idea of "great weekend getaways" is different. Whether...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar
FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area. The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair. Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Where Is The Cow From Upper Township, NJ? Hope She’s Not Dead
In case you haven't heard, there has been a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township for quite some time now. It all started back in the summer when a brown cow was spotted in the woods. We can all agree that coming across a cow in the woods is something that doesn't happen every day. Someone actually managed to snap a photo of the big brown girl, and that's when the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
What Are Atlantic & Cape May County, NJ Best Known For?
This assignment proves how unique in tradition and rich in history Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey are. We have selected 10 municipalities throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our team of family members, readers, and friends then reviewed each and selected what each of these communities are...
Weird: This Was Top Trending Recipe for South Jersey/Philly Area in 2022
You have a hankering for something and the only was to way to fulfill your want is to find a recipe and make that food that tempts you. What is it? What food do you crave? What do you just have to have?. According to the folks at Google, this...
The Spectacular Sights and Sounds of a Crowded Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, on New Year’s Day
When you can start a new year at the Jersey Shore by taking advantage of 60° weather on the boardwalk, you go for it. That's exactly what I did Sunday in Ocean City -- and I was far from the only person. Around lunchtime Sunday, there was hardly a...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
Crews Battle Fire at Atlantic City Electric Facility in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Numerous firefighters spent the evening of New Year's Eve battling a blaze at an Atlantic City Electric facility in Egg Harbor Township. The fire, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, broke out just before 8 PM at 2542 Fire Road, just off of Delilah Road. Firefighters from all...
N.J. mansion where brazen 1921 robbery involving socialite Brooke Astor took place is for sale
On Nov. 1, 1921, a burglar broke into Anthony Kuser’s mansion on Mountain Top Road in Bernardsville and chloroformed the multimillionaire and 17 other occupants while they slept. The thief absconded with 40 pieces of jewelry valued at $20,000.
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
hudsoncountyview.com
Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder Alain Mentha dies after long bout with cancer
Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder Alain Mentha died on New Year’s Day after a long bout with pancreatic cancer, Temple Beth-El Rabbi Leana Moritt said in an email blast. “We are profoundly sad to write with news of the death early this morning of our beloved congregant, friend and community leader, Alain Mentha. Alain was 57 and succumbed to cancer early this morning with his wife, Jennifer Strong Mentha and daughter, Amelie Mentha by his side,” she wrote.
Smokey Robinson to play 2 N.J. shows: Here is how you can get tickets
Smokey Robinson plans to perform two New Jersey shows in 2023. Robinson will perform on March 3 in Atlantic City and March 4 in Newark. While on tour, he will also play two shows at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas on April 14 and April 15. If you are...
