Columbus, OH

National football post

TCU drawing support as massive underdog to Georgia

The primary question for many around the country ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game isn’t about whether TCU can pull off an historic upset, but if the Horned Frogs can cover. Top-ranked Georgia (14-0) was installed as a near-two touchdown favorite shortly after rallying past Ohio...
FORT WORTH, TX
National football post

Bowl roundup: Stetson Bennett drives No. 1 Georgia past No. 4 Ohio St.

Stetson Bennett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds left as No. 1 Georgia rallied to defeat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta on Saturday. Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds...
COLUMBUS, OH

