Search Underway In Wagoner County For Walkaway Inmate

Deputies in Wagoner County are searching for an inmate that walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Friday.

32-year-old Shelby Goodnight was spotted near Highway 51 and 353rd East Ave on Friday around noon. Law enforcement is searching the area with k9 units.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Goodnight is serving a "12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County."

Authorities say Goodnight stands 5 feet and 6 inches tall and has short brown hair, and hazel eyes. He has tattoos that are visible along his collar line. According to the ODOC, Goodnight was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Shelby Goodnight is asked to call 911.

