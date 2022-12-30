PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 on Sunday. The loss denied the Eagles their chance at clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles played for the second straight week without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has a sprained right shoulder. He might have to play next week in the finale against the New York Giants to give the Eagles their best shot at securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Saints improved to 7-9 and remain in contention for a playoff spot under first-year coach Dennis allen.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO