ABC News

Biden makes 1st public appearances during St. Croix vacation

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
 3 days ago

After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf and dinner with his wife and grandchildren.

Biden and grandson Hunter, 16, played on the 18-hole course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. The course features spectacular views of the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea and the island's coastline.

Later Friday, Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden , taped an interview that will air Saturday night on ABC's “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” They also took Hunter and his sister, Natalie, out for dinner at one of the island's top restaurants.

When reporters outside the restaurant asked Biden about the 2024 presidential election , he joked, “There’s an election coming up?” He went on to say that “2023 is going to be a good year.”

Biden has said his intention is to seek reelection in 2024.

After spending Christmas at the White House, Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time with family between holidays and to celebrate a new year.

Besides his grandchildren and wife, the president was accompanied to the island by his daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein. Biden is staying in a home owned by friends Bill and Connie Neville.

He was scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.

chris Schiller
2d ago

so, happy that with runaway inflation, war on the horizon, and the border in the worst mess it has been in decades ... Biden is playing golf. Remember how the democrats crucified trump for playing golf ....

James Spalla
2d ago

smh,,, I'll keep my super bad thoughts to myself!! he is a huge disgrace!! how embarrassing!!! worst president ever!!!!!!!!!!! ruined this country!!

Janet Howell
2d ago

Ahhh bless his little heart. He's worked sooooo hard the last 2 years, he really deserves another vacation. It must Really be nice. Don't worry about the state of our Country just make sure you rest and get plenty of ice cream 🍦🍦🍦

ABC News

ABC News

