Baltimore, MD

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones Earns the Right to Be Giants' QB of the Future with Playoff Berth

There isn't a team in the NFL that has exceeded expectations in 2022 by a wider margin than the New York Giants. Part of the reason those expectations were modest was uncertainty under center. Headed into the final year of his rookie deal, the general belief was that Daniel Jones was just playing out the string—after three mostly unimpressive seasons, the Giants passed on Jones' fifth-year option last offseason.
Bleacher Report

Report: NFLPA to File Grievance over Field Conditions in Lions vs. Panthers Game

The field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions are reportedly under scrutiny. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFLPA filed a grievance against both the league and the Panthers regarding "the hardness of the playing field." Schefter noted that the NFLPA raised concerns before kickoff and said the conditions "only worsened as the game progressed" because of the cold.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales

Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate. While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

Ahead of the final week of the NFL regular season, there are still numerous unanswered questions about the postseason picture in both the AFC and NFC. In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the AFC South title on the line, while other teams such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers push for a postseason berth.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
TEXAS STATE

