ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State's JK Johnson enters transfer portal

Ohio State hadn't seen many players enter the transfer portal before the season came to an end. But in the last couple of days since the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal, there have been multiple players that have put their names in the transfer portal. While most of these players weren't key contributors this year, that changed on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State shares message from Georgia grad commending Buckeyes for prioritizing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s health

Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left early during the Buckeyes' 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Peach Bowl Saturday after entering concussion protocol in wake of a hit he took late in the third quarter. Harrison had 5 catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns and counting before he left the game, expressing a desire to return to action but being overruled by trainers. Ohio State fans may be haunted over what could have been had Harrison returned to action considering the Buckeyes went on to blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the defeat, but the Buckeyes earned considerable praise for prioritizing Harrison's longterm health when the stakes were high on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction

A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation

Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy