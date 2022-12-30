The sequence — and the reaction — was a sight to see. Florida Panthers All-Star winger Matthew Tkachuk took a cross-ice pass from Sam Reinhart, flicked the puck toward the net from up close, chased after and corralled his own rebound, scooped the puck back on his stick and pushed it past goaltender Karel Vejmelka for a power-play goal with about 30 seconds left in the second period. Tkachuk pumped his right fist into the air as ballcaps made their way from the seats to the ice.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO