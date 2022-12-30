ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Date-night makeup look tutorials that will make you feel your best

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

Whether it is for a blind date, your first date, you have seen each other a couple of times, or you have been in a relationship for years, you most likely want to look and feel your best went going out.

Choosing a nice outfit is just one layer of the cake, as creating a makeup look for the occasion is equally important and sometimes nerve-wracking. Wearing makeup is always about elevating your beauty and exuding confidence; from there is up to both of you to make the occasion memorable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Jpj1_0jyxtOAU00 Istock

Makeup is art, and expressing yourself looks different depending on the destination. You might want bold lips or colorful eyeshadows, or you prefer to flaunt your beauty with defined eyelashes and keep it simple and sexy with a nude palette.

With so many options to choose from, we created a list of our top favorite date-night makeup looks.

1. Makeup for a Casual Date

2. Bronzy Glowy Makeup Look

3. Chocolate Brown Smokey Eye Makeup Look

4. Romantic Date Night Makeup

5. Reverse Cat Eye

6.Colorful Eyeshadow

7. Vibrant look

8. Tropical vibes

9. Black smokey eye

10. Bold Lip Makeup

11. Red Lip Tutorial

