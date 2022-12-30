ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Tour of America's Dairyland dates announced for 2023

The Tour of America's Dairyland (ToAD) will return to Wisconsin for its 14th season, cycling through June 15-25, 2023. Each year, ToAD brings eleven days of business-district block parties that also happen to have a bike race running through them, and will be sure to entertain and excite hundreds – if not thousands of folks – whether they're drafting racers in the middle of the pack, or tipping back a beer in the middle of the crowd.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy