The Tour of America's Dairyland (ToAD) will return to Wisconsin for its 14th season, cycling through June 15-25, 2023. Each year, ToAD brings eleven days of business-district block parties that also happen to have a bike race running through them, and will be sure to entertain and excite hundreds – if not thousands of folks – whether they're drafting racers in the middle of the pack, or tipping back a beer in the middle of the crowd.

