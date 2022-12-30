Boil-water advisory issued for part of far western Toledo

A swath of far western Toledo was placed under a boil-water advisory Friday morning because of the “possibility of contamination” during a low-pressure event.

The boil notice is in effect until Sunday at 5 p.m. in an area bounded by South Avenue, Holland-Sylvania Road, McTigue Drive, Nebraska Avenue, and I-475, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities said.

Amy Voigt, a city spokesman, said the pressure drop occurred when workers were flushing fire hydrants in the area.

“Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated,” the notice issued Friday morning stated, but “the only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing your water, which is underway.”

People in the affected area should flush all taps used for drinking or cooking by running the cold water for three minutes, then boil all water used for human consumption or washing dishes for three minutes and allow it to cool.

Larger-scale boil advisories were issued in July and last month because of glitches with pumps at Toledo’s water treatment plant. Those were lifted after testing revealed no contamination.