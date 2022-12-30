ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Boil-water advisory issued for part of far western Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jZGP_0jyxq78l00

A swath of far western Toledo was placed under a boil-water advisory Friday morning because of the “possibility of contamination” during a low-pressure event.

The boil notice is in effect until Sunday at 5 p.m. in an area bounded by South Avenue, Holland-Sylvania Road, McTigue Drive, Nebraska Avenue, and I-475, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities said.

Amy Voigt, a city spokesman, said the pressure drop occurred when workers were flushing fire hydrants in the area.

“Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated,” the notice issued Friday morning stated, but “the only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing your water, which is underway.”

People in the affected area should flush all taps used for drinking or cooking by running the cold water for three minutes, then boil all water used for human consumption or washing dishes for three minutes and allow it to cool.

Larger-scale boil advisories were issued in July and last month because of glitches with pumps at Toledo’s water treatment plant. Those were lifted after testing revealed no contamination.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy