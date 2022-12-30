Read full article on original website
Thousands without power in Tri-Cities Tuesday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers are without power in the Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City areas Tuesday afternoon, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reports more than 4,000 customers were without power in Kingsport as of 9:15 p.m. An estimated time of restoration has not been provided while crews assess the […]
Head of TN council: Tens of millions for drug abatement programs will change lives
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Stephen Loyd was in danger of losing it all to an opioid addiction when he got the best help money could buy 18 years ago. The former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member hopes opioid lawsuit settlement dollars can create an “ecosystem” that gives ordinary Tennesseans the same […]
Kingsport Times-News
Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties
A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City could have big staffing shake-ups early next year as just under 60 employees evaluate whether to accept retirement incentives offered earlier this month. Town officials have long anticipated a so-called “silver tsunami,” a wave of longtime employees retiring all at once. Offering these employees benefits to retire by […]
Boil water advisory updated in Washington County
UPDATE 9:21 A.M.: According to officials, the boil water advisory for Conklin Road from the intersection of Old State Route 34 to the intersection of Jackson and Taylor Bridge, and the surrounding areas whose water was restored Thursday has been lifted. Officials say that samples taken after the system was restarted indicate no restrictions on […]
The Tomahawk
Local cattleman Rick Snyder first in Johnson County to raise new breed of cattle
There’s a new bull on the block. And no, he’s not “just a baldie.”. The white-faced Black Hereford cattle breed is relatively new to the cattle industry but has quickly gained a cult following. And the breed has found an advocate in local cattle farmer Rick Snyder of Snyder and Son Farms.
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
Herald and Tribune
Begin New Year of 2023, with this special prayer
Welcome 2023, a brand new year. This past December we were really feeling the real chill with our temperatures in the teens and sometimes dropping to single digits at night…burrrr. But we had a dusting of snow and Christmas day was dazzling. This is the time of year that...
supertalk929.com
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity; halts intakes
The Washington County Animal Shelter says on Friday that it’s facility is at full capacity. Just ahead of the new year, shelter staff report taking in 64 dogs in just two weeks. They say there is aboslutely no kennel space left, and more than 130 dogs are looking for a way out of the shelter.
supertalk929.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police do not believe any East Tennessee State University students were involved in a fatal shooting at a nearby apartment complex on New Year’s Day. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports officers responded to the shooting inside the Monarch Apartments on University Parkway Sunday. A previous release […]
Kingsport Times-News
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died on Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) has charged a woman with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure after an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.” A release from the GCSD states that Myranda Stevens, 42, of Greeneville, was a volunteer coach with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth […]
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. UT’s Haslam Business School debuts franchise certificate …. The time has never been...
q95fm.net
Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
erwinrecord.net
From the Managing Editor's Desk: Storm issues warning about power grid that we should heed
I made it through Christmas 2022, although I still feel like I’m thawing from the deep freeze that the holiday became when Winter Storm Elliott froze much of the country, including Unicoi County and the surrounding region, in its tracks. As names go, Elliott sounds like a friendly chap,...
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
