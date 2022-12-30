BCI’s Top Moments of 2022: #3 - ACC tournament run gives BC basketball fans a little taste of March Madness

His tenure with Alleghany High School was short. He missed coaching. Now, Bryan Stinespring is back on the sidelines once again as he brings his 30 years of coaching experience to VMI. New VMI head football coach, Danny Rocco made new changes to his staff and one of those new additions was the former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator in Stinespring. At VMI, Stinespring will be the associate head coach and an offensive assistant. The native of Clifton Forge was set to be a part of the new Alleghany school system this Fall. This will not be his first go-around in Lexington. Stinespring was an assistant coach at Lexington High School and also attended games at VMI growing up. Unfortunately for the Alleghany school system, they now are in search of a new Athletic Director, which will be their ninth (including interim A.D.’s) since the 2014-15 school year. The post Stinespring joins VMI football staff; AHS searches for new Athletic Director appeared first on The Virginian Review.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO