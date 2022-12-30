BCI’s Top Moments of 2022: #3 - ACC tournament run gives BC basketball fans a little taste of March Madness

Read full article on original website
SWAC basketball is trending up thanks to smarter scheduling
SWAC basketball has seen some dark days, but things are looking up. And scheduling is a factor. The post SWAC basketball is trending up thanks to smarter scheduling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs
Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Successful triple-header for Mountaineers basketball
Alleghany Mountaineers boys JV basketball victorious? √ Boys varsity basketball? √ Girls basketball? √ In what was a busy, but yet very successful Friday night of basketball in Low Moor on Friday for Mountaineer basketball. At Mountaineer Arena this past Friday, the fans and spectators were treated to a basketball triple-header. Due to weather-related postponements of previous games, the boys and girls basketball teams competed at home this past Friday. Even better, all three home teams won. Hosting the Fort Defiance Indians in boys basketball, the Mountaineers JV team kick-started the trifecta as the team improved to 7-1 on the season following a 45-28...
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Stinespring joins VMI football staff; AHS searches for new Athletic Director
His tenure with Alleghany High School was short. He missed coaching. Now, Bryan Stinespring is back on the sidelines once again as he brings his 30 years of coaching experience to VMI. New VMI head football coach, Danny Rocco made new changes to his staff and one of those new additions was the former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator in Stinespring. At VMI, Stinespring will be the associate head coach and an offensive assistant. The native of Clifton Forge was set to be a part of the new Alleghany school system this Fall. This will not be his first go-around in Lexington. Stinespring was an assistant coach at Lexington High School and also attended games at VMI growing up. Unfortunately for the Alleghany school system, they now are in search of a new Athletic Director, which will be their ninth (including interim A.D.’s) since the 2014-15 school year. The post Stinespring joins VMI football staff; AHS searches for new Athletic Director appeared first on The Virginian Review.
