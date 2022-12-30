ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Police say woman was driving through Roxbury with a loaded gun and drugs, although they say it was her failure to turn her lights on that first grabbed their attention

Boston Police report officers arrested a Dorchester woman on gun and drug charges after initially stopping her for driving down Quincy Street near Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury without her headlights on around 5 p.m. on Monday. Police say officers pulled Dennise Rivera, 28, over on Blue Hill Avenue near...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

More loud banging reported, but probably not F15s this time

Did anyone hear two loud bangs? Cambridge Street West End Boston area. It sounded like something falling out of the sky and then bang. Then it happened again. Draco: "Heard it from td garden. saw a lot of light too." Kim Pegnato reported hearing them in Melrose. Super Guppy, too,...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two shot in Mattapan Square; one dead

Boston Police report two men were shot, one fatally, at at 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan, shortly before 6 a.m. The man who died was declared dead at the scene, police say.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Readville bakery closes doors after 45 years

The Mariano family announced yesterday they have closed their BC Baking on Como Road in Readville, at least "for a little while:" We are going to take this hiatus to regroup and figure out what’s in store for the future of BC Bakery. We love and appreciate all our customers and the community. You have become like family to us, so this was a very hard and ultimately sad decision to make, but it is what’s best for our family at the moment.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy