This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
WBOC
Tickets Now on Sale for Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS), along with Seaside Jewish Community has announced that tickets are on sale for the 8th anniversary of the Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival. The five-day festival is confirmed for March 15-19 at Cinema Art Theater in Lewes--behind the Wawa. Tickets are...
Cape Gazette
Light Up the Night Ride takes bicyclists through Lewes
Lewes Cycle Sports hosted the inaugural Light Up the Night Ride through Lewes Dec. 20. Escorted by the Lewes Police Department, dozens of bicyclists toured Lewes on a five-mile, nighttime ride, taking in many of the city’s decorated homes during the holiday season. A $10 registration fee per rider was donated to Mason’s Mobility Mission, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase access to recreational activities such as beach access chairs.
WBOC
Rehoboth Summer Children's Theatre Camp Guide
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre camp is known for it's originality, imagination, and teamwork and if you are interested its that time of year to sign up. Once again this summer children, ages 8-14, will part join in a wide variety of hands-on creative activities! With...
Cape Gazette
Overfalls drops anchor on 2023
Nearly 100 people brought in the new year by watching the Overfalls drop a lighted anchor welcoming in 2023. The Coast Guard donated the light ship to the Lewes Historical Society (LHS) in 1973 to serve as a floating museum. LHS brought her to her current location on the canal in downtown Lewes and painted on a new station name, OVERFALLS, in honor of the lightship station closest to Lewes. The Overfalls station is in the mouth of Delaware Bay where lightships had served as a mid-channel marker from 1898 to 1960.
WBOC
Plans to Repair a Crisfield Cornerstone
CRISFIELD, Md. -- Right now, the Tangier Sound is visible through missing wooden planks on the South side pier, which makes one thing clear. A portion of the Crisfield City Dock is not in good shape. "My biggest concern is getting the dock repaired," said Tim Howlett. Howlett, who lives...
Cape Gazette
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced
Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
WBOC
Sussex County Councilman to Speak on Workforce & Affordable Housing at Luncheon
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Guest speaker, Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, set to speak to members on how the County Council plans to face the current affordable workforce housing issue in Sussex County. This will happen during the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
WBOC
A More Inclusive Playground is In the Works for Pittsville
PITTSVILLE, Md. --- Kids in Pittsville will soon have another activity to enjoy as the town is working to revitalize Pittsville Park's playground area. "The town commissioners decided to start working on our park, Pittsville Town Manager", Joseph Mangini said. "Had an old piece of equipment to be taken out and the county took that out for us."
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Polar Bear Club takes the 2023 plunge
Nearly 75 Polar Bears braved a balmy 47-degree Atlantic Ocean to welcome 2023 in the traditional New Year’s Day plunge at Cape Henlopen State Park. Polar Bears taking the plunge were Avery, Carly, Zane, Luca, JD and Connie Miller; Keith Ricker; Mia and Clinton Watts; Cannon, Bill and Raelee Lingo; Kevin Rough; Brett Leffet; Jeff and Jordan Kurtz; Ben Summers; Mike, Maisie and Sawyer MacGowan; Cory and Gabe Wideman; Mason Woodyard; Bob Hughes; Bill Clark; Annabella, Heather, Joey and Joe Baray; Sue, Jack, Suzannah, Lina, Meredith, James and Will Frederick; Chip Davis; Jack and Tessa Lingo; Rich, Amanda and Gus Lantz; Pat Backus, Mike and Chase Sanchez; Chris Gill; Cheleste, Adam, Porter and Averie Marvin; Samantha, Hank and Max Coveleski; Dan and Annabelle Mazur; Cole Conrad; Joey Cahill; Bryan and Greg Mack; Bruce Egolf; Lindsay, Alysia and Mark D’Ambrogi; Karen Zakarian; Charlie Burton; Monique Bamforth; and Jackie Lapenta.
WBAL Radio
Financial challenges for upcoming offshore wind farm near Ocean City
The company that received millions to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City said there are financial challenges. The head of the Danish power company "Ørsted' told the Wall Street Journal money troubles threatened to derail several East Coast projects. Issues with the supply chain, rising interest rates and inflation have made it expensive to build.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
rehobothfoodie.com
Zava Milton OPEN
Restaurateur Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt have opened their second location of the ZAVA coffee shop/eatery concept located in the old FoxHole space at 102 Federal St. in Milton (at the corner of Federal and Union). The Rehoboth location is in The Avenue Hotel complex at the corner of S....
Cape Gazette
Milford Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Kiss My Axe new location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family recently celebrated a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration with Scott and Michelle Harris, owners of Kiss My Axe at their new location at 586 Milford-Harrington Highway, Milford. Kiss My Axe is the axe-throwing place to go to...
WBOC
Local Foodbank Gets Big Boost for Mobile Food Distribution
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- The Foodbank of the Eastern Shore received $447,600 on Monday, January 2nd. The nearly half a million dollars will help get the wheels spinning on a mobile food distribution project. Food insecurity on Virginia's Eastern Shore is a big problem, and this program aims to help...
Cape Gazette
A Boaters Delight! 24 Valley Road | Millsboro
This amazing home is situated in Winding Creek Village. Premier and spacious lot surrounded by nature and marsh views gives you all the privacy you desire. Picturesque water and nature views. With a little bit of TLC this unique property could be everything you want and more! You will not believe the privacy factor in this single level living home situated in Winding Creek Village. This premier and spacious (nearly 3/4 of an acre) lot backs to nature and marsh views giving you all the privacy you desire. This hidden gem is located in the water oriented community of Winding Creek Village, this established neighborhood is a boaters delight with a community boat ramp and access to the Rehoboth Bay and beyond. You+GGll have low HOA fees and enjoy this prime location close to the beach and all that the area has to offer! The front yard and shaded front entrance welcome you right in. With everything you need right on one level it was designed with the nature lover in mind, this home features a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. From the great room with skylights and a stone fireplace head out to the heart of this home - the expansive four seasons room surrounded with windows and the tranquil water and marsh views. From there discover the private back deck with retractable awning and surrounded by the emerald green of the wide open back yard with flowering shrubs, flowers, and stately trees providing peaceful relaxation and privacy. There's plenty of room for a garden and pool. This backyard oasis also has a shed and additional sundeck overlooking the waterway of Guinea Creek. Paradise Grill is just down the road and the perfect place to arrive by car or boat to take in the beauty of the area+GGs waterways and great live music. Are you a golfer? "The Augusta of the North" Baywood Greens the exclusively public golf course and award winning SoDel restaurant just around the corner. This rare to the market property features everything you need in your home plus peaceful privacy and convenient location all in one! The community conversion to public sewer and water is in the process. Don't wait to see this terrific property!
WMDT.com
Construction resumes on new Taylor’s BBQ location in Salisbury, taking over former Agave Azule building
SALISBURY, Md- 2023 will see Taylor’s BBQ in Salisbury moving into their new location in the former Agave Azule building on College Avenue in March 2023, as construction resumes thanks to the Delmarva Veteran Builders group. Co-Owner Joey Calabrese says the current location has served them well since 2014...
Rookery property sold, will remain golf course
According to Tim Johnson of Johnson Companies in Smyrna, the former Rookery North will remain an 18-hole golf course after his company purchased the property recently. Although there have been many rumors about a restaurant that may be located on the property, Johnson is not ready to discuss those plans yet. “It is going to remain an 18-hole golf course, ... Read More
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Are You Spending The Night In This Tee Pee Airbnb in Cape May, NJ?
If you're anything like me, you're always thinking about where your next vacation is going to be. I always like to look on Airbnb and see what homes would give me my bang for my buck and somehow I still discover the most unique rentals to ever exist. This rental...
