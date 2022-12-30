Read full article on original website
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
Hemphill courthouse was locked down with heavy law enforcement presence
The Sabine County Courthouse was locked down and there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Tuesday as they awaited the arrival of convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar for his 1:00 p.m. hearing. Edgar was to formally receive his guilty verdict, his 99 year life sentence, and to hear victim impact statements from the family of Livye Lewis.
Staff, customers speak out after SUV stolen from West Orange-Cove CISD used in smash-and-grab
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two police departments are investigating after an SUV stolen from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was used in a separate burglary. Both crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other. Around 4 a.m., West Orange Police received a call...
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
Two dogs rescued from Tuesday fire that destroyed Orange County home, investigation underway
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange County. Emergency crews responded to the 8500 block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire near Bridge City. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house fully involved in flames.
Burkeville firefighters and citizens remove large tree from a highway
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it was either wait for the Texas Department of Transportation, or do it themselves. Duckworth says his firefighters decided to do the latter and went to work in chopping up and removing a large tree that had fallen completely across Highway 63, just west of the Sabine River on Monday night.
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
Beaumont man accused of pistol-whipping clerk during New Year's Eve robbery at area Family Dollar facing multiple charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 54-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting a clerk with a pistol during a New Year's Eve robbery is facing multiple charges. It happened Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of Gulf Street after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.
UPDATED - Father hospitalized and son arrested after Friday night shooting
Jasper Police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a report of shots...
Space heater blamed for small fire in a Newton County residence
With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
