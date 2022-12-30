ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
WOC Vehicle Used In Theft

Early Monday morning someone broke into the new Transportation Building at West Orange-Cove CISD on Burnet Street and stole one of the schools suburban’s, driving it through the fence. That vehicle was then used to drive thru the convenience store at the corner of 23rd and Lutcher Drive where...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Hemphill courthouse was locked down with heavy law enforcement presence

The Sabine County Courthouse was locked down and there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Tuesday as they awaited the arrival of convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar for his 1:00 p.m. hearing. Edgar was to formally receive his guilty verdict, his 99 year life sentence, and to hear victim impact statements from the family of Livye Lewis.
HEMPHILL, TX
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Burkeville firefighters and citizens remove large tree from a highway

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it was either wait for the Texas Department of Transportation, or do it themselves. Duckworth says his firefighters decided to do the latter and went to work in chopping up and removing a large tree that had fallen completely across Highway 63, just west of the Sabine River on Monday night.
BURKEVILLE, TX
Beaumont man accused of pistol-whipping clerk during New Year's Eve robbery at area Family Dollar facing multiple charges

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 54-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting a clerk with a pistol during a New Year's Eve robbery is facing multiple charges. It happened Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of Gulf Street after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
UPDATED - Father hospitalized and son arrested after Friday night shooting

Jasper Police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a report of shots...
Space heater blamed for small fire in a Newton County residence

With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

