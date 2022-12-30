ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average Idaho teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages

By Carly Flandro, IdahoEdNews.org
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate

Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023. The Gem State is giving the rebate to anyone who was a state resident for the full year of 2020 and 2021 and has filed their taxes for the same tax years.
104.3 WOW Country

Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?

Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
KIDO Talk Radio

There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History

I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho State Fair receives awards, GM joins international board

BLACKFOOT — The International Association of Fairs & Expositions announced in November that General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the Board of Directors, representing Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bird has been the GM of the...
eastidahonews.com

How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor

IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
MIX 106

The Most-Searched Conspiracy in Idaho Actually Makes Sense

I've always been convinced that aliens and UFOs are a thing, especially in Idaho. I feel like believing that the government covering it up is more widely accepted than ever, especially with the government declassifying files that show unexplained activity in the skies and even space. I've always said, if that's what they're showing us, what aren't they showing us? Surely, the people of Idaho would want to know... right? Not so fast.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho’s ‘big fish’ stories of 2022

From a catch-and-release record cutbow in Henrys Lake to a dramatic state-record catfish saga that could have been written by John Grisham, the past year’s record-setting fishing stories was one for the ages. Anglers from both within and outside of Idaho’s borders hoisted up some incredible benchmarks during 2022 and have pictures to show for it.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Hot Spring Was Memorable For All The Wrong Reasons

My first hot springs experience was a little disappointing. My wife and I decided to go to and enjoy our first hot spring on Monday (Jan. 2) and going during a holiday weekend probably wasn't the best idea. When we got to the hot spring I could already tell that it was going to be crowded. The parking was packed and making sure I got a spot that I wouldn't get blocked in was my biggest concern right out of the gate.
Idaho Capital Sun

Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho

St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Most Listened to Artist in 2022 Will Surprise You

Alright, Idaho — I'm 1000% sure our most listened to artist in 2022 will surprise you. In fact, I'm sure most of you will find this one hard to believe, I know I do! There was a graphic recently released by SiriusXM that shared the most listened to artists in each state, and judging by the response in the comments, I think most answers are very surprising.
KREM

Idaho laws going into effect at the start of 2023

IDAHO, USA — Three bills are now law at the start of 2023. Here's what we know. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a subscription must be able...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Drought conditions stay steady amid strong snowpack

Idaho’s mountains have bountiful snow reserves as we enter the new year, but that hasn’t moved the needle on the state’s drought situation over the past week. The latest federal data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is unchanged from late December. About 70% of Idaho is in some stage of drought, though most of it is considered moderate.
newsnationnow.com

Father of Idaho victim: ‘This is just the beginning’

(NewsNation) — Accused killer Bryan Kohberger could be returned to Idaho as soon as Tuesday following a hearing in Pennsylvania, where the 28-year-old isn’t expected to fight extradition. “There is going to be someone there looking him in the face and letting him know this is not going...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts

IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
