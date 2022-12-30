ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon has slashed the price of a top quality facial steamer to enhance skincare to $59.99

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

If want to simplify your beauty routine, it starts with steam.

There are a lot of products on the market that promise to reach down into the layers of the skin to purify and detoxify but a more simple way to open up your pores is to use steam. And with the Denfany nano ionic facial  steamer on Amazon now reduced by 13 per cent to less than $60, it’s simpler and cheaper than ever to do at home.

The Denfany steamer can be used to clear black-heads, dead skin and impurities saving you money on anti-acne and pore-cleansing products. In the long-term, your skin will thank you for using fewer chemical products.

With nano ionic technology, it produces ultra fine steam which has the power to be absorbed deeper into the layers of the skin that other steamers. In fact, it's proven to be 10x more powerful than other facial steamers, even though it costs just $59.99.

Opening up your pores through the gentle power of steam means that fewer chemicals are siting in your body and skin system. Chemicals can age the skin, whereas steam leaves you with a naturally brighter, fresher glow.

And the simple act of steaming warms up your face, which feels like a real treat, especially in cold weather.

It only takes three minutes to notice a difference and you only need to use it a minimum of once a week, such as on a Sunday night when you’re chilling and preparing for the week ahead.

You can even do it laying down, as the Denfany steamer features an extendable  arm to direct it to the correct place.

To further enhance feelings of relaxation or to address a specific skincare need, you can put a few drops of essential oils into water to create steam infused with oil.

If you’re still not sure that it will make a difference in your skincare routine, just take a look at the reviews on Amazon. Shoppers have said it has ‘transformed’ their face and others are impressed by the price.

'This was a wonderful purchase,' praised one Amazon shopper. 'Being a mom of five kids I never have time for spa treatments so I do at home facials. This steamer works exceptionally. Turned my regular face mask into a spa face treatment.'

Another added: 'I use this for my face and my hair and I’m not disappointed at all. This steamer is easy to use and set up. I like that it has the 360 arm so I’m not restricted to where I have to be while using it.'

Interested in saving money on skincare in 2023? Head to Amazon now to snap up this affordable but effective facial steamer while it's at a reduced price.

