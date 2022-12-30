ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Mexican billionaire cuts ask on Mag Mile condo after St. Regis buy

Grupo Mexico CEO and billionaire German Larrea is aiming to nearly double his money with a condo listing at Streeterville’s Ritz Carlton Residences – even after slicing 15 percent from his ask as he settles into a new pad. The 38th-floor, 3,500-square-foot condo at 118 East Erie Street...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Standard strikes again in Chicago, putting $192M into senior housing

A Los Angeles-based affordable housing investor that has been buying properties in and around Chicago extended its spending spree and dipped into the senior housing asset class with its biggest purchase in the area yet. Jeff Jaeger and Scott Alter’s Standard Communities paid $110 million for Commonwealth Apartments in Lincoln...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Lincoln Property secures final permits for controversial Uptown housing

Lincoln Property Company endured protests as extreme as activists camping out in tents on a development site to win final approval for a 12-story project in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. The city granted permits for a residential development at 4600 North Marine Drive, a site that currently serves as a...
